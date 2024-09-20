Game Preview: Michigan State at Boston College

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

This Saturday’s game can go two ways for the Spartans -- a statement win or a reality check. Regardless, Alumni Stadium will be filled with plenty of green and white, who get to witness the “Red Bandanna Game," one of the more special traditions in college football, as Eagle fans wear red bandannas paying tribute to a Sept. 11, 2001 hero -- BC alumnus Welles Crowther.

As soon as this home-and-home matchup was announced, this road trip was circled on many calendars. Both programs find themselves in similar positions, the debut season of a new coaching staff, both looking to establish a new culture. Head coach Bill O’Brien returns to his hometown of Boston looking to reinvent a Boston College program that has struggled for considerable time, not winning more than seven games since the 2009 season. Coming off a 27-21 loss at No. 6 Missouri, the Eagles have been impressive nonetheless. They dominated Florida State in the first game of the season, led by junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos. He’s a high-level dual threat, averaging 196.7 yards through the air, and 33 yards per game rushing. His 87.4 QBR ranks second in the ACC, behind Miami's Cam Ward (94.4). Boston College is currently a 6.5-point favorite to beat the Spartans (DraftKings). Let's take a look at the matchup in more detail:

2024 statistics review:

Michigan State: - Record: 3-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

- Offense: 411.7 YPG, 249.0 passing YPG, 162.7 rushing YPG

- Defense: 242.3 YPG, 164.0 passing YPG, 78.3 rushing YPG

- Third-down offense: 50.0%

- Third-down defense: 39.53%

- Points per game: 27.67

- Points per game allowed: 11.33

Boston College: - Record: 2-1 (1-0 ACC)

- Offense: 410.0 YPG, 204.0 passing YPG, 206.0 rushing YPG

- Defense: 289.3 YPG, 203.67 passing YPG, 85.7 rushing YPG

- Third-down offense: 47.37%

- Third-down defense: 33.33%

- Points per game: 35.00

- Points per game allowed: 13.33

Current SP+ rankings: - Michigan State: 68th in FBS - Boston College: 57th in FBS



Series History/All-Time Records

All-Time Series: Boston College leads, 4-1-1 Series in Chestnut Hill: Boston College leads, 2-0-1 Last Meeting: No. 14 Boston College 24, Michigan State 21 (2007 Champs Sports Bowl)



- Michigan State all-time record: 732-487-44 (.600) - Boston College all-time record: 696-525-37 (.568)



Uniform Watch

Michigan State: The Spartans will wear green helmets, green jerseys, and green pants, a unique road game fit to contrast the all-white Boston College “Red Bandanna” uniforms.

Boston College: Worn with honor, the “Red Bandanna” uniforms feature white pants, jerseys, and gold helmets.

Key Matchups:

MSU defensive front vs Thomas Castellanos

To date, this is the biggest challenge for the MSU defense. The Boston College offensive line has only given up two sacks this season, both coming last week to Missouri. With time in the pocket, Castellanos has been incredibly efficient. O’Brien’s offensive touch has paid dividends early, and his pedigree speaks for itself. Castellanos looks more comfortable than his 2023 campaign, and his numbers thus far show he’s found his rhythm with their new offensive scheme. Khris Bogle leads the Spartans defense with 2.5 sacks, and his ability to get in the backfield has been impressive this year. He and the MSU defense will work to get Castellanos out of the pocket. MSU will need to set up passing downs early in Boston College possessions. Expect MSU defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to flex his arsenal of blitz packages and try and get after Castellanos early.

MSU red zone defense vs BC red zone offense

Boston college has been dominant in the red zone, a perfect 6-for-6 this season. MSU has done the “bend don’t break” well this year, most notably against Maryland when the Spartans forced two field goal attempts in the second half. The Eagles are yet to attempt a field goal this season. Yes, zero attempts. If MSU wants to win, it will need to find stops when it gets dense in the red zone.

Game Info:

- Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time - TV Channel: ACC Network - TV Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), Dana Boyle (sidelines) - Radio: Spartan Media Network - Radio Play-by-play: George Blaha - Radio Analyst: Jason Strayhorn - Radio Sidelines: Jehuu Caulcrick - Radio Broadcast Host: Will Tieman - Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass. - Stadium: Alumni Stadium (44,500) - Weather Expectations: chance of precipitation throughout the day, 60° at kickoff, wind at 9 miles per hour (mph) with gusts up to 19 mph

Final Thoughts:

There are some injury concerns that bring back memory of the Spartans trip out west to Washington in 2022, a game in which leading up to kickoff, the “availability report” had Spartan fans nervous. There feels to be some of that in the brisk Boston air right now. Yet, if MSU can fix its troubling problem of penalties and if Chiles can dazzle with his playmaking ability, while simultaneously avoiding turnovers, this is a game the Spartans should be in, and can win. Part of the Jonathan Smith identity is improving each week. If any of the playbook was being saved, this is a great opportunity to let his creativity shine and for the Spartans to take a jump in improvement offensively. Boston College has leaned on its run game this season with success. MSU’s ability to stop the run and to create difficult down and distance situations will be a deciding factor in this game. All in all, this serves as another challenge for a young Spartan team, and will work as a barometer for how far along Smith is in the rebuild.