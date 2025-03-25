Frankie Fidler, Michigan State bench is biggest X-factor in NCAA Tournament

One of Michigan State’s strong suits as a basketball team is its bench and deep rotation. Players such as guard Tre Holloman, center Carson Cooper, forward Coen Carr and forward Frankie Fidler all contribute in a variety of ways for the Spartans, including on the scoreboard.

Michigan State is fifth in the nation in bench points per game (34.46) and first in bench points among teams still in the NCAA Tournament.

It seems to be a different bench player each night that becomes the breakout star of that specific game.

In No. 2-seed Michigan State’s 71-63 comeback second round win over 10-seeded New Mexico on Sunday to send the Spartans to the Sweet 16, the key player who provided a spark off the bench for MSU was Fidler.