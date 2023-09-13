Given everything going on with the Mel Tucker investigation, it is easy to forget that Michigan State defeated a thoroughly overmatched Richmond Spiders team by a final score of 45-14 on Saturday.

Let's review the film from last weekend's game.

Defensively, MSU stayed mostly in its base nickel set, but seemed improved as far as communication and assignment-based football was concerned. One play I clipped that I thought was of interest is the play below, which featured a simulated pressure and man-coverage by the cornerbacks.