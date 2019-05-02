Alatino is planning a visit to Michigan State next week and a college decision could be soon after.

Alatino has 17 offers currently. Some of his top offers being from Rutgers, California, Purdue, West Virginia, North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

The junior Alaimo helped lead his team to the NJSIAA Non-Public Group 4 football state championship. The 19th state championship in the programs tradition rich history.

Michigan State coaches offered Alaimo, a 6-foot-4.5, 220-pound gunslinger from powerhouse ST. Joseph's in Montalve, NJ on Tuesday after visiting him at his school.

When breaking down Alaimo, he is a solidly built 6-foot-4.5 220-pound Pro Style Quarterback. He has the speed and athleticism to extend plays and will tuck the ball and run when a lane opens up. He won't wow you with speed, but he is fast enough and powerfully built to move the chains with his feet when needed.

When it comes to throwing, he has great throwing mechanics and has a quick release, the ball zips out of his hand well. He has as good of mechanics as you'll find.

He has a very powerful throwing arm and can get the ball into tight windows or drive it down field, taking the top off the defense.

Alaimo is able to drive the ball all over the field, making all the throws and does a great job in his pre-snap reads getting the ball out on time and to the right spot.

His footwork is very good, he does a good job keeping his base solid, making strong accurate throws.Alamio has a nice feel within the pocket that allows him to evade defenders while delivering throws on time. He has good zip on the ball while throwing on the move.

When watching his film you see a Quarterback that does a good job going through his progressions, not locking in to his primary receiver.

A great quality that he has with his high school team is they run a diverse offensive scheme. He lines up under center and in shotgun, an overlooked aspect with some of the top Quarterbacks in today's game.

He shows ability to drop back, be deceptive in play action or run RPO. All while doing it against some of the top competition.

Overall it is easy to see why he is a four-star and ranked 11th in the country at his position. Alaimo is ranked 223 nationally.