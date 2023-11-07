Michigan State football fans have been living with a bad taste in their mouths for weeks. At first it was the taste of disgust over the actions of a now-fired head coach. Then, it was the taste of embarrassment as Washington blew the Spartans out and Michigan State fumbled away a chance to beat Maryland.

The taste then turned bitter as Michigan State let leads slip away at Iowa, Rutgers and Minnesota. Somewhere in there, the Spartan fans threw up in their mouths a bit while watching the Wolverines run up and down the field in Spartan Stadium all night.

But last Saturday afternoon, Michigan State fans finally tasted something new or at least something that they had not tasted in some time. It was like finding that extra bag of Halloween candy that is still fresh, but that has passed the statute of limitations to necessitate sharing it with the children of the house. (Shhhhh!)

That taste, of course, was the sweet, sweet taste of victory. After seven straight weeks without a 'W,' the Spartans finally got it done with a 20-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

I have felt for weeks that the Spartans would rise up, play a clean game and score a victory or two over a Big Ten opponent. My faith wavered, but the Green and White finally delivered. For the seniors who left Spartan Stadium in their final game of the building's 100th season, that taste of victory was as sweet as a buttered ear of corn on a warm August day.

The victory over Nebraska likely comes too late to substantially impact the Michigan State season on the whole. It may simply mean that the Spartans avoided the first double-digit loss season in program history. But tasting victory once again brings some much-needed light to an otherwise dark few weeks and that's not nothing.

As the season draws to a close, Spartan fans can now start to see a light in the distance at the end of this dark tunnel. Names are starting to emerge as potential candidates to fill the current head coaching vacancy. Brighter and sweeter days are just around the corner.