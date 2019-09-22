EVANSTON, Ill. - The Michigan State that Mark Dantonio felt good about in August is back.

The Mark Dantonio that Michigan State felt good about for 13 years never went away. And he isn’t leaving any time soon.

He smiled the type of satisfied smile that he usually reserves for championships, when walking off Ryan Field Saturday, with a masculine 31-10 victory over Northwestern in the books, and an unnecessarily tumultuous week in his wake.