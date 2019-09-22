DotComp: Unbothered Dantonio gracefully rises above
EVANSTON, Ill. - The Michigan State that Mark Dantonio felt good about in August is back.
The Mark Dantonio that Michigan State felt good about for 13 years never went away. And he isn’t leaving any time soon.
He smiled the type of satisfied smile that he usually reserves for championships, when walking off Ryan Field Saturday, with a masculine 31-10 victory over Northwestern in the books, and an unnecessarily tumultuous week in his wake.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news