DotComp: Taking time to appreciate a Spartan Dawgday Afternoon

East Lansing, Mich. - I took extra time on Saturday to focus in on Kenneth Walker III.

It’s time to appreciate him as the best one-year wonder in Michigan State sports history. And it’s time value the fact that we only have one more chance to see him at Spartan Stadium.

We’ve marveled at his talent for just two-and-a-half months. He was a great story in September and October, beginning with his first carry as a Spartan.

Then he became a record-breaking hero with his 197-yard, five-touchdown performance against Michigan. That’s the day the Heisman thing got real.

Two months earlier, even his own teammates weren’t sure how great he was.

“During August camp,” said Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson, “he kept making plays against us, and I kept wondering, ‘Are we bad?’”

No, he was just that good. Soon, opponents became aware. And then a college football nation.

Walker came through with another 143 yards rushing against Maryland on Saturday, with two touchdowns, plus a couple of receptions for 29 yards.

He’s been steady, fast, tough, exciting, consistent … and humble.

We haven’t gotten to know him very well. But from what we’ve seen, we like him. He talks softly with a smile. He’s agreeable and kind.

He revealed a few weeks ago that he privately wrote down a goal last spring after he transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest that he wanted to win the Heisman Trophy. That might have seemed silly to anyone who might have witnessed him recording it to paper back then. But here he is as the front-runner. And now that he is regarded as the leading candidate for the Heisman, he has reversed field and bounced to new daylight.

“I am not really focused on the Heisman or anything like that,” Walker said after Saturday’s game. “I am just focused on us winning together.”

That’s a good answer, the right answer. And I kind of believe him - because he’s believable, and I think his heart might actually be that pure. That’s just the vibe I get from him. He’s almost too good to be true.

His teammates are crazy about him. He stood aside and watched Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed address media following Saturday’s 40-21 victory over Maryland - with a smile on his face. He’s enjoying this. He’s enjoying them.

When Reed and Thorne exited the podium, and it was Walker’s turn, they all stopped and hugged. I think I heard Walker tell Thorne, “I could kiss you right now.”

Then they shared a laugh for a second. Then the microphone was Walker’s. And we had four minutes of questions to try to learn a little more about him. Our time with him is running out.