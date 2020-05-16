DotComp: Novak making an impact from afar, already
Michigan State’s new strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, is starting to have an impact in recruiting. And it’s probably just the beginning.Texas linebacker prospect Jordan Eubanks said No...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news