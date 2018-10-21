EAST LANSING - A lot of gullible people are going to believe Jim Harbaugh’s version of the incident that happened prior to the Michigan-Michigan State game on Saturday, the images of which will probably be remembered longer than the final score of this game. Why it happened, and who was in the wrong is debatable, with the truth probably resting somewhere in the middle. What we do know is that by noon on Saturday, video had gone viral on the internet of Michigan linebacker of Devin Bush kicking and digging at the Spartan helmet logo at midfield like a crazed chicken. The video was aired on pre-game shows, nationwide. By nightfall, video of the incident had gathered more than half a million page views on SI.com. It was the lead highlight story on ABC immediately after Purdue’s upset of Ohio State. Bush looked deranged. His actions made Michigan football look bad, made this rivalry look bad. During Harbaugh’s comments after Michigan’s 21-7 victory over Michigan State, he said: “Our team never blinked the entire time. From the pre-game shenanigans, there was no backing down today by our guys, from then on.” He brought up the shenanigans. His word. He was asked this follow-up: Q: You mentioned the pre-game shenanigans, what was your thought on that, how it started, how it ended and how it affected your team? Harbaugh: “Well, I just heard about it, I didn’t see it.” Stop right there. In a moment Harbaugh is going to conclude that Michigan State’s actions were “total bush league.” But he didn’t see it. “I didn’t see it,” he said, “but (Michigan spokesman) Dave (Ablauf) was out there. He saw it and apparently they clotheslined two of our guys, came out in their helmets.” Stop right there. He said “came out in the helmets” with a tone that made it sound like Michigan State’s players were in battle gear, prepared for a confrontation. That’s the way the gullibles will spin it at the water coolers on Monday. That’s the fairy tale they want to believe.

The truth is Michigan State players form a line and walk the length of the field with linked arms before every home game. It’s a ritual after they make their traditional walk from the Kellogg Center hotel to the stadium. If you’re reading this, you’re well aware of the tradition. And we might guess that Michigan is aware of it too. This time, the players wore their helmets, from the Kellogg Center all the way to the stadium. They do that once in a great while, usually for a big game or a rivalry game. When Michigan State’s players arrived, several Michigan players were on the field, doing pre-game warm-ups. Devin Bush was among them, along with linebacker Khaleke Hudson and Detroiters Lawrence Marshall and Lavert Hill. According to the Detroit Free Press, Ablauf said Michigan thought prior to the game that Michigan State was going to make the pre-game walk at 9:50 a.m., and believed the Michigan players were free to take the field at 10 a.m. for warm-ups. I’ve seen the publicly-posted itinerary of MSU’s pre-game plans. The Spartans left the Kellogg Center at 9:45 a.m. They arrived at the stadium at 10 a.m. These things are run with Swiss efficiency. They planned to walk the field at 10:01. Some Michigan players were on the field by 9:55 a.m. Either Michigan State communicated incorrectly, or Michigan misunderstood MSU’s communication. Chris Solari, a veteran reporter for the Free Press, noticed the Michigan players on the field at 10 a.m. He asked an Michigan State official if the Spartans had conducted their walk of the field. The Michigan State official said the Spartans hadn’t yet made the walk. “They haven’t walked the field yet?” Solari said. He knew a problem was brewing. Smartly, he reached for his phone and prepared to shoot the video that was soon to become viral. So if Solari had the good sense that something confrontational could happen to upset MSU’s ritual field walk, is it possible that at least some of the Michigan players and/or officials might have had a clue, too? Solari’s Freep.com video shows Bush and Marshall waiting at the 34-yard line, facing the oncoming line of Michigan State players, 25 yards away. Brian Lewerke’s account of what happened: “We were doing our normal pre-game walk,” Lewerke said. “I guess it might have been a little late. “We always link arms and walk down the field. To my knowledge, Coach Mannie (MSU’s strength coach) had gone and informed the Michigan players that we were about to do that and just asked them to step to the side, and they didn’t, so we just kept walking.” Michigan players claim no one asked them to step aside. Said linebacker and tri-captain Joe Bachie: “We walk the field every game and that’s the first time that’s happened.” Ablauf told reporters prior to the game that Michigan State was “10 to 15 minutes” late for their pre-game field walk. Michigan players might have been a few minutes early, some of them were on the field at least five minutes before 10 a.m. - and some of them seemed to welcome a confrontation.

DEFIANCE ON BOTH SIDES

Marshall, Bush and Hill didn’t seem surprised when the Michigan State line started walked toward them. Marshall leaned forward, directly toward the oncoming line of Michigan State players when they were 20 yards away, bracing himself just short of a three-point stance. Bush did the same thing. Hill pranced around at mid-field. As the line marched toward them, Marshall leaned down into the oncoming traffic. He formed a wide base, flared his elbows out. He was caught up by the oncoming arms of Michigan State players, and some brief tussling took place. There was an air of defiance on both sides. Some Michigan players didn’t want to step aside for the Spartans, while other Wolverines did. Hudson turned sideways and two MSU players released their arms so he could pass through the line peacefully. This worked out better than the full-on, square-up red rover stance that Marshall favored. The line met Hill a few yards later. He was caught between two players and was dragged or pulled a few yards. Hill became angry and pushed a Michigan State player in the back as the line continued to walk. Were the Michigan State players wrong to conduct their field walk late? Maybe so. But I can see why Michigan State wanted to go forward with their usual pre-game ritual. Coaches don’t like to change their routines. Were they in fact late? There are differing accounts. I doubt they were that late. And I do know Michigan’s players were on the field early. Should more of the Michigan players turned sideways like Hudson? I’m not sure. I can see why players don’t want to kowtow if they feel like an opponent is overstepping its bounds. If the incident had ended with the field walk and the brief tussle, it wouldn’t have been nearly the story and curiosity that it became when Devin Bush went chicken kick crazy on the midfield grass. That’s all fine. If you want to act like the Miami Hurricane renegades of yesteryear - kick, point and scream at midfield, and have to be restrained, as was the case with Bush - then go ahead and do it. Own it. But the coach shouldn’t feed us this line of holier-than-thou bull crap. Dantonio threw Harbaugh a softball earlier this week by complimenting Michigan for playing with clean sportsmanship in the three prior meetings between the coaches. Well all that that yielded for Dantonio from the Wolverines is the scuzziest display by a visiting team since Jacksonville State in 2014. Back to Harbaugh’s hearsay account: “Lawrence Marshall, they just went up and clotheslined him,” Harbaugh said. “Old fashioned Clothesline. One of their guys ripped off Lavert’s headphones. Total bush league.” The gullibles will want to believe that Marshall and Hill were standing in a prayer circle with other teammates, listening to Josh Groban’s “You raise me up,” when Spartan players wearing helmets, and maybe some ski masks, began felling Wolverines with clotheslines, and maybe even some elbow drops. That’s the way Harbaugh made it sound. This is an Mlive.com photo of Marshall “being clotheslined:”



Clotheslined? “That might be dramatic,” Bachie said. “Our guys just had our arms up and walking like we usually do.” Wait a minute. How did we get started talking about the minutiae of the field walk? Bush’s cleat-rage antics at midfield is what raised most of the eyebrows across the college football world. Harbaugh conveniently never spoke about Bush’s actions, and was never asked about it. I regret that I was in the other room, awaiting the Michigan State press conference or I would have asked him if Bush’s actions at midfield were bush league as well. Harbaugh continued about the great helmeted massacre. “Apparently Coach Dantonio was five yards behind it all, smiling,” Harbaugh said. Video showed Dantonio cracking a grin after Marshall busted through the line of Michigan players. I’m not going to pretend to know what caused Dantonio to smile. It didn’t look like a sinister grin. Dantonio and Marshall go back quite a ways. Dantonio recruited him for more than a year when Marshall was coming out of Southfield High School. During the summer prior to Marshall’s senior year in high school, he committed to Michigan over Michigan State. A few weeks later, Marshall and Dantonio crossed paths at the Sound Mind Sound Body Camp. Dantonio saw Marshall approaching. Dantonio smiled and began to say wave. Marshall ignored him and kept walking. Dantonio stopped him and said with a friendly voice, “Hey, it doesn’t have to be like that. We can still say hello.” Marshall smiled and they exchanged a handshake hug. Dantonio wished him well. That’s what went through my mind when I saw the video of Dantonio smiling at Marshall as he busted through the line. Those two have a history, and it’s been a pleasant one. Dantonio and Marshall were near each other at pre-game when Marshall broke through the line on Saturday. It was a tense moment between players, and I was surprised that Dantonio managed a smile. Maybe he was trying to quell the situation. Of course he could have canceled the field walk, but like I said, coaches don’t break routine. That doesn’t make them right, but I can understand their course of action. Back to Harbaugh: “So yeah, I think it’s bush league,” he said. “That’s my impression of it.” Then Harbaugh’s voice went deep meat and potatoes, “But our guys, they didn’t blink. They didn’t come here to back down or get intimidated by anybody.” The carnival barkers will love that part, the part about Michigan being the big, strong, humble, noble good guys, setting things right in the face of bush league tactics. That’s their culture. They’re finger-pointers. Even when their side is the one with the lunatic. Word got back to Dantonio’s press conference that Harbaugh had used the word “bush league” to describe MSU's role in the incident, and that Dantonio was five yards behind, smiling. Dantonio was asked about it. “That’s b.s.," Dantonio said. “I’m sorry?,” the questioner in the press responded. “You heard me,” Dantonio said. “That's b.s." When asked what happened, Dantonio said: "You guys get your cameras out. It's all on FOX." Then he paused. "I'm not going to go into that," he said. Then while waiting for another question later, Dantonio sarcastically said under his breath: "Bush league? Uh-hmm." Now people think they caught Dantonio in a lie with his “That’s b.s.” response to Harbaugh. Was Dantonio saying the claims that he smiled was b.s.? Or was he saying b.s. to Harbaugh’s claim that MSU’s actions were bush league? Instead of discussing Bush’s dangerous behavior, some people are parsing Dantonio’s “that’s b.s.” statement. What a bunch of morons.

BUSH: 'I HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT'