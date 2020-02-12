For all the bashing that Michigan State’s football program has been enduring in the last seven days, the pulling power of Spartan football ended up looking pretty strong.

Late Tuesday night, now-former University of Colorado head coach Mel Tucker agreed in principle to become MSU’s 25th head football coach.

After the Luke Fickell debacle, I felt landing Tucker was the best - and maybe only - way for Michigan State football to correct a desperate situation. Michigan State, led by embattled Athletic Director Bill Beekman, got it done. It feels like they saved a baby from a burning barn.

A quest for Plan C’s beyond Tucker would have likely resulted in a new round of candidates, and perhaps a dip into the Mid-American Conference for prospects, or maybe college coordinators and who knows what else. There would have been some good coaches in that pool, but Tucker’s combination of a strong resumé at the college and NFL level, his proven ability as a recruiter, his Ohio ties, his Georgia ties, and his familiarity with the landscape at Michigan State, and the fact that he had excellent Michigan State references, put him on an equal footing with Fickell as a candidate, discernibly ahead of what would have been the next level of candidates.

The question was whether Michigan State could complete its walk of shame and get back to the table with him.

Tucker, 48, had bowed out of MSU’s coaching search on Saturday night, after interviewing with Beekman and the Michigan State search team. He felt Michigan State had pegged Fickell as it’s top target, saw the direction of things, and dropped out.

He didn’t “turn Michigan State down,” as the bashers nauseatingly reported and contended. Michigan State didn’t offer him the job.

But here were the Spartans, just three days later, desperately hoping for another shot at Tucker. Michigan State is a strong enough brand that Tucker gave Spartan football another shot.

Tucker impressed Beekman and company during Saturday’s interview in Colorado. They shook hands, went their separate ways. Beekman pressed on for Fickell for another 24 hours, but Tucker had made an impression.

Tucker was listed high on MSU’s initial war room board of potential candidates. Mark Dantonio had coached with him at Michigan State and Ohio State. Nick Saban had coached with him at Michigan State, where Tucker was a graduate assistant in 1997 and ’98, and again at LSU and again at Alabama. Saban has watched him grow up. Tucker had coached under Jim Tressel at Ohio State. His references ran high when search committee members such as Beekman, Alan Haller and Tom Izzo spoke with Saban and Tressel about him.

Tucker had announced via Twitter on Saturday, in pulling out of the Michigan State coaching derby, that he was once again all-in for the Colorado Buffaloes. As late as Tuesday afternoon, during an interview on a Denver radio station, he continued to state that he was committed to the Buffs, while saying he took MSU’s interest as a compliment. “We must be doing something right,” Tucker said.

Apparently so, because Michigan State was gearing up to go get him. This time, they weren’t merely inquiring about Tucker, they were applying a full-court press. The task wasn’t easy.

Coaches don’t like to turn away from a job hunt, re-up with their current team, and then change course again. Coaches don’t like to spend just one year at a program and move on. It doesn't look good. In order to sign with Michigan State, Tucker was going to have to do those two uncomfortable things.

Tucker was willing to do that, due to the pull of Michigan State. He was willing to give this program a second chance. He is ready.

Leaving Colorado after only one season, will that be a stigma on his career? Probably no more than when Saban left Toledo after one year as head coach to go back to the NFL.

But Tucker's jump to Michigan State will raise more eyebrows, because, this is Michigan State.