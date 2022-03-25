Developmental Update: Youngsters getting a lot of run with the o-line

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic might not have inherited any NFL offensive linemen when they arrived at Michigan State, but the year two yields were pretty good.

Michigan State made use of a deep lot of experienced players, albeit players with backgrounds of injury.

The Spartans added a starting left tackle from the transfer portal last year, Jarrett Horst, and the results were the leading Power 5 rusher in the country, the second most passing yards in school history, and a QB who set a school record for most passing TDs in a single season. The Spartans ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in scoring offense and No. 4 in the Big Ten in sacks allowed (21).

Dynamic tailback Kenneth Walker III had a lot to do with amplifying those numbers, but the Spartans had effective blocking up front on a consistent basis.

Now, Michigan State must replace starting center Matt Allen, starting right guard Kevin Jarvis, and starting offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri.

Horst (6-6, 305, Sr., Middleton, Wis.) started the first eight games last year, but was absent for the last four of the regular season. He dressed for the Peach Bowl but did not play.

Horst is back full-go with the Spartans this spring, repping with the first string at left tackle.

“That’s an important piece to the puzzle,” Johnson said of Horst on Thursday. “Jared came in and did some great things and then struggled a little bit with some injuries there at end. But we are excited to have him back. I’m excited about Jarret and what he can bring to the table. That helps us. Then hopefully we get (Matt) Carrick back.”

Carrick started at right guard in 2020 when Jarvis moved out to right tackle.

Carrick played 211 snaps as a back-up right guard in 2021 when Jarvis moved back to right guard. Carrick actually looked better as a back-up last year than he did as a starter in 2020. He played in the first seven games and then missed the last six with a knee injury.

Carrick (6-5, 325, 6-Sr., Minerva, Ohio) underwent ACL surgery and is planning to play next fall as a COVID sixth year senior. He is not in pads in the spring as he continues to recuperate.

J.D. Duplain (6-4, 305, Sr., Strongsville, Ohio) is back at left guard with 23 career starts.

Nick Samac (6-4, 310, Sr., Mentor, Ohio) has 10 career starts and has played in 27 games. He wasn’t able to overtake Allen in the past two years and needs to step it up as a senior in 2022.

Michigan State has a transfer portal commitment from Brian Greene (6-3, 300, R-Sr., Yakima, Wash.). He played guard and center at Washington State and is expected to compete with Samac for the starting center job. He will arrive at Michigan State in early May. Michigan State coaches aren’t yet allowed to comment on Greene.

When Jarvis was unavailable for the Peach Bowl, seldom-used sophomore Spencer Brown got the call at right tackle in the Peach Bowl. Brown played an excellent game against one of the best pass rushes in the nation in the Pitt Panthers.

Now, Brown (6-6, 320, R-Jr., Commerce Township/Walled Lake Western) brings a level of experience and confidence to 2022 that he and Michigan State wouldn’t have had if Jarvis had not gone down with a bowl practice injury.

“One of the things that is hidden is we had to force feed Spencer Brown at the end, and that’s going to pay huge dividends for us,” Johnson said. “If you had told me that at the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t have known (if Brown could do that). But now, we had to force feed him and what he did there at the end, particularly in the bowl game, is very exciting.

“Between those two (Horst and Brown), I’m hoping that can be a stabilizing factor.”