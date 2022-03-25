Developmental Update: Thorne, QBs taking it up a notch this spring

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State will have one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten and the country in 2022 in Payton Thorne. And no one at Michigan State is expecting a repeat performance from him in his junior year.

They are expecting better.

“I think one of the big points of emphasis for me is to get Payton Thorne to play at an even higher level,” Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson said on Thursday. “He was really, really good last year. He was very solid. But I still think, as he and I have reviewed things and he and I have talked, the growth for him is really there still. For us to take that next step, I need to see that growth from him.”

Last year, Thorne completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,233 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Michigan State ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in yards per pass attempt.

Thorne ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten in pass efficiency rating.

“I went back and watched games, watched different cut-ups of our offense,” Thorne said. “For me, there’s definitely a lot of stuff to work on, a lot of areas to improve.

“I would like to protect the ball more than I did last year. It started strong but then it started to get a little loose a couple of games. So tighten that up.

“Obviously you want your touchdown-to-interception ratio to be as big as it can be.

“Be more accurate on different throws. Decision-making. All that stuff. You can always find ways to get better and that’s what I will be focusing on through spring practice and in the off-season.”

Last spring, and throughout the summer and fall camp, Thorne was embroiled in a hotly-contested competition with Temple transfer Anthony Russo for the starting quarterback job.

Thorne eventually edged ahead and started all 12 games.

Now, Thorne’s job is secure, although he isn’t taking it for granted.

“This year it’s not necessarily a competition, but it is,” Thorne said. “You’re always competing for your job because no one’s job is safe. If you play like garbage, you’re going to get replaced.”

Thorne is pushing himself to take his game up a notch. In some ways, Johnson feels he is better-served to keep things simple.

“Payton is very cerebral,” Johnson said. “Coming from a football family, he really has a great grasp of things. He and I have talked about this before and sometimes he is almost too good mentally that it gets him in trouble.

“Even in spring ball, I have said, ‘Come on back. Just run the play,’ because he knows so much and he takes so much in.”

Johnson says Thorne has responded well to some fine-tuning thus far in March as Michigan State builds toward the spring scrimmage on April 16.

“Even this spring, I see things in our quarterback world is a little bit slower for him, which is what I want,” Johnson said. “I want everything around it to be chaotic and fast, but for our world it needs to be slower and I can just see the way he handles the team, the way he leads the team, those things are coming. I look for continued progression on those things. I think you’ll see improvements.”