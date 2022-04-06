Developmental Update: Henderson, Grose should have more back-up this year

East Lansing, Mich. - The names are the same at the first-string safety level for Michigan State this spring, but the approach and expertise have changed a bit.

Michigan State is practicing with a right and left safety deployment this spring, rather than strong safety and free safety.

Do not assume that those changes will carry carry over to the fall. Nick Saban used to train his safeties as left and right in the spring so that each player would gain an understanding for both safety positions without the pressure of an upcoming game that weekend. The same tack is taking place at Michigan State this spring, with senior Xavier Henderson capable of playing free or strong safety.

One of the biggest questions of the spring was who would join Henderson in the starting lineup at safety.

Angelo Grose started 12 games at safety last fall after moving from nickel to safety in the spring of 2021.

Grose had mixed results as a safety, and returned to nickel for the Peach Bowl.

Darious Snow emerged as the starting nickel for most of the 2021 season, and then moved to safety for the Peach Bowl.

That added questions to off-season discussions: Would Snow stay at safety for 2022, or would Grose switch back to safety, or would the Spartans hit the portal for a safety, or could a freshman emerge as a starting candidate?

No second-stringers pushed the starting safeties for playing time last year. Grose and Henderson ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the nation in defensive snaps played in 2021.

“Obviously some of that was our fault, we have to get off the field,” said defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett. “But we never felt comfortable putting another guy in for those two guys. So they battled through injury. You never knew it. They just kept playing. That’s just who they are.”

Michigan State hasn’t added a safety via the transfer portal (so far) this off-season, and isn’t expected to. Meanwhile, Snow packed on weight in order to move to linebacker. Thus Grose has re-emerged as Henderson’s likely tag team partner in the deep middle.

“You are always trying to find the best 11,” Barnett said. “Right now, with X and ‘Gelo, they are playing left and right instead of free and strong. So it makes us a little bit more versatile because you don’t know who’s going to be down (near the line of scrimmage) and who is going to be in the middle of the field if we’re playing a single high defense.

“I don’t know if we’ll stick with that (the left and right safety approach) throughout the season but it is an option and they are doing a good job of it.”

Grose (5-10, 180, Jr., Mansfield, Ohio) was a hard-tackling cornerback in high school. He made an instant impact as a physical true freshman nickel back in 2020.

Moving to safety tested his top-end speed, his hip turn and deep ball judgement. All of those things were a bit faulty at times last year, hence the experiment with Snow at safety in the bowl game.

Snow is a tough, sure-tackling thumper whom the coaches believe has a great shot to be among the best 11 on defense. Coaches took a look at him at safety last fall. He might not have the speed necessary to be a plus safety, but team speed wouldn’t suffer, and would probably improve, if Snow could stick at linebacker.

At 6-1, 220, Snow added about 10 pounds since last season and has plenty of size for the linebacker position.

Snow could still be utilized at nickel if necessary, especially against run-dominant teams.

At nickel, Michigan State could revert back to having a cornerback at that position in 2022. Shakur Brown, a natural cornerback, began the 2020 season at nickel before injuries at cornerback moved him to the outside, and forced Grose into the starting lineup at nickel. Then Snow played nickel in 2021, with Grose moving to safety.

With Michigan State now having a surplus of cornerbacks, Chester Kimbrough is getting a long look at nickel this spring while Ronald Williams and Georgia transfer Ameer Speed are strong candidates to start at cornerback. Williams started nine games at corner last year.

So Michigan State will have the option this fall of going with a cornerback at nickel, like Kimbrough, or a bigger-bodied guy like Snow, or even Grose. Manufacturing a level of versatility in the spring could pay dividends in the fall.

“When everybody is versatile and they know the position, now whoever is the best, they can play out there,” Grose said. “So you can put your best guys out on the field.”