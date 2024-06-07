Last weekend, the Michigan State coaching staff hosted four-star, Rivals250 offensive lineman Darius Afalava.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle/guard out of Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah has been a long time target of the current MSU coaching staff dating back to the staff's time at Oregon State.

Afalava ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Utah, No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 230 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

His trip to East Lansing last weekend was the first of his recruitment and its one that has given Afalava a strong understanding of what Michigan State and the city of East Lansing have to offer.

Earlier this week, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Afalava to discuss his visit and his recruitment overall.