EAST LANSING - A last-second decision to send in the kicking unit rather than spike the ball to stop the play clock ended up costing Michigan State a chance to go to overtime and eventually served as the final loss-cinching mistake in an error-prone day for the Spartans, in a maddening 10-7 loss to Arizona State, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with six seconds remaining, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State, which had rushed the field-goal team on in a disorganized fashion.

Michigan State (2-1) was out of time outs after burning two during Arizona State’s go-ahead touchdown drive, which ended with :50 seconds to play. ASU improved to 3-0.

Michigan State drove 46 yards to set up Coghlin’s attempt, thanks to a 25-yard strike from Brian Lewerke to Darrell Stewart with less than :20 seconds remaining.

Lewerke spiked the ball to stop the clock with :11 seconds left.

“We had no more time outs,” Dantonio said. “The :40 second clock was running. Initially we were going to try to take a shot to the end zone.



“Then I said, ‘Hey, we need to kick it,’ because if we catch the ball and we’re not in the end zone, the game is probably over. Line up and kick it.”

By that time, the Spartans were running players on and off the field and the play clock was dwindling.



“The field goal kicker was a little late,” Dantonio said. “He’s sort of watching. So he runs out, the clock is ticking down. He still makes the field goal.”

Coghlin had missed from 46 and 31 yards in the first half. (The 31-yard miss came after he had connected from 26 yards, only to be flagged for a delay of game penalty. The second shot at it, from five yards deeper, sailed wide right, just before halftime).

Coghlin thought he had gained a measure of redemption when his 42-yard field goal had apparently tied the game at 10-10 in the final seconds, an ominous score on a day in which Dantonio was trying to break Duffy Daugherty’s school record for wins, with Daugherty’s most famous game ending in a 10-10 tie in a de facto national championship game against Notre Dame on this field in 1966.

Officials reviewed the play and found that Michigan State had 12 players on the field. After a 5-yard penalty, Coghlin missed from 47 yards.

Arizona State’s Cam Phillips jumped the offensive line to try to block the field goal, an move that should have been flagged 15 yards for hurdling. Michigan State lost a game to Indiana in 2016 after committing a hurdling penalty while trying to block a field goal. But the officiating gods weren’t with Dantonio on this day, and he knew it.

“They call no penalty (on hurdling),” Dantonio said. “It’s not reviewable. But that’s just to get to overtime. There were a lot of opportunities prior to that where we could have won the football game.

“I think that they need to take a good hard look at the officiating, and that’s all I’ll say, because there were some disputes out there.

“I’m not sure how (we had 12 on the field). We had injuries on the offensive line, and I think maybe one guy stayed in. I haven’t seen the film. I know they reviewed it and said there was no foul and then they reviewed it again.

“We lined up again to kick a field goal. They try and hurdle us. That should be a penalty.”