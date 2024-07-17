Daiveon Taylor is solid with West Virginia as other schools get involved
There is still a long time to go before class of 2026 three-star outside linebacker Daiveon Taylor will be signing a National Letter of Intent, but he already knows where he wants to be when that time comes. Taylor committed to West Virginia in April and his pledge remains solid with the Mountaineers.
Still, Taylor's commitment to West Virginia won't necessarily stop other programs from getting involved in his recruitment, and there are a couple in particular that have caught his attention.
The Aliquippa High School (Pennsylvania) athlete recently discussed where things stand in his recruitment with Adam Friedman, who is the rankings director and national transfer portal analyst for Rivals.
*****
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
*****
Many things stood out to Taylor about West Virginia, including the football facilities, the coaching staff, the culture and more. While it is still early in Taylor's recruitment, he was comfortable making the call to become a Mountaineer.
"The facility — they have the best facility — how they make me feel, how it's a really family-oriented type of team, how they coach, how they practice," Taylor said when asked why he decided to commit to West Virginia. "It's just everything about them."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news