There is still a long time to go before class of 2026 three-star outside linebacker Daiveon Taylor will be signing a National Letter of Intent, but he already knows where he wants to be when that time comes. Taylor committed to West Virginia in April and his pledge remains solid with the Mountaineers.

Still, Taylor's commitment to West Virginia won't necessarily stop other programs from getting involved in his recruitment, and there are a couple in particular that have caught his attention.

The Aliquippa High School (Pennsylvania) athlete recently discussed where things stand in his recruitment with Adam Friedman, who is the rankings director and national transfer portal analyst for Rivals.