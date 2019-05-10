When Michigan State offered a scholarship to four-star cornerback Enzo Jennings in mid-April, there was concern on behalf of some Spartan fans that Michigan State had arrived at the offer party too late.





But when I spoke with Jennings at RCS Cincinnati, the smiling, approachable Jennings didn’t seem to feel slighted that the Spartans weren’t among the first major conference schools to offer the top DB prospect in the state for 2020.





“It (the Michigan State offer) felt good,” Jennings said. “I talked to Coach (Dantonio) a couple of times and he told me he’s a big DB guy and he doesn’t offer a DB until he’s sure and it felt good that he’s sure about me now.”





Michigan State had two defensive backs selected in the NFL Draft shortly after Jennings received the Michigan State offer. Michigan State has had nine defensive backs drafted since 2010.