Comp's 3-2-1: Trends, Schemes & Analysis from Saturday's win against WKU

1. Payton Thorne Is Back

He never really left. He just had two shaky quarters in the second half of last week’s game against Nebraska. He owned it, acknowledge he wasn’t at his best, missed some open receivers. He led with his chin in that game and took some shots, and I thought those hits were possibly the reason for his uncharacteristic inaccuracy last week.

This week, against Western Kentucky, it’s not like he was trying to pass against Alabama, but he was sharp, opportunistic and occasionally excellent in completing 20 of 30 passes for 327 yards.

I like the way this system has him looking to throw aggressively down the field at least once per half. When one of his talented receivers gets open, Thorne is quick to anticipate it, and delivers - usually on-time and accurately.

That was the case when he hooked up with Jayden Reed for a 46-yarder on a deep post on Michigan State’s second possession of the game. It turned a second-and-16 hole into an explosive moment.

On that play, Michigan State had Reed going deep, and had Tre Mosley wide open at 15 yards on a square-in as part of a dagger concept. On a dagger concept, one receiver (Reed) takes the top off the defense with a deep route, attracting a safety, while an intermediate receiver (Mosley) runs a dig or square-in at a shallow level from the other side.

Thorne had his choice. He went for the thick cut.

Four plays later, including a 19-yard pass to Jalen Nailor on a bubble, the Spartans went up 14-0 on a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run.

Next possession, Thorne hooked up with Reed again, this time for a 73-yard TD strike on third-and-eight. On this play, Western Kentucky played cover-three zone, which opens up a pair of seams down the hash, if you can get to them.

Reed gave a head fake to a seam, causing a cornerback to bite. Then Reed headed toward the sideline on a deep corner route as part of a double-move.

Thorne, opportunistic and capitalistic, was right there with him and delivered a strike.

Reed caught the ball 25 yards down the field, and the ball traveled about 40 to get there, from the left hash to the wide side of the field.

Reed then made a man miss and took it the rest of the way.

That’s good on good.

Western Kentucky isn’t terrible in the back end, but Michigan State was simply too good not to put up some figures.

“Last week in the second half, I just didn’t execute well enough,” Thorne said. “That’s what it comes down to - getting the ball in our guys’ hands and let them go make plays. I didn’t do that. I missed a few throws. I didn’t play well enough in the second half.

“I missed things that would have resulted in a first down. And when you get a first down, that’s three more plays. That’s three more plays to have an explosive play.”

On this night, he didn’t miss opportunities when they presented themselves. And once again, he didn’t make any major mistakes. He barely made any small ones.

There was a throw along the sideline on a third-and-four from the Michigan State 31-yard line late in the first half, while facing a blitz, that was a bit risky. Instead of Reed and Jalen Nailor, Michigan State had Christian Fitzpatrick and Montorie Foster in the game at that moment.

Michigan State needs another receiver or two to come along to provide reliable depth behind Reed, Nailor and Mosley. But to have all three on the bench at the same time for that third-down play made for a tall order.

It’s probably no coincidence that Thorne’s most questionable throw of the night came with those guys on the field. That’s another learning moment for all of them.

Thorne’s best moment? It came when Michigan State needed it. Western Kentucky had just cut the lead to 21-13 with 11:42 left in the second quarter. It was clear anyone with eyeballs that MSU’s fast start and early 21-3 lead weren’t going to be enough. The Spartans would need more insurance.

Facing second-and-seven at the Michigan State 35-yard line, Thorne rolled out to the right on a bootleg fake. Receivers weren’t open immediately, but play design, coaching, and Thorne’s poise caused him to hold the ball for another stride or two, and continue to read things downfield.

Nailor came open, Thorne fed him the ball on time, and Nailor caught it at 6 yards and sprinted and cut for another 36 totalling a 42-yard gain.

Thorne was 8-of-10 for 197 yards at that point. He’s not just a game manager. He’s a facilitator and accelerator.

Four plays later, Walker hurdled a guy, and stretched out to the pylon for a 5-yard TD run and a 28-13 lead. That play to Nailor regained Michigan State's momentum after WKU had chipped into the lead.

Western Kentucky is a pretty good team. The Hilltoppers played pretty well on this night. But trying to catch Michigan State when Thorne, Reed, Nailor and Walker are operating like this was too much for this annoyingly respectable Conference USA opponent.





2. Kenneth Walker III Has Heart, To Go With All That Leg Talent.

At some point, Walker twisted something. Might have been in the first quarter. Might have been in practice this week. Might have been last week. But Kenneth Walker III twisted something.

On the sideline, trainers wrapped him with extra layers of tape during the first half. Then he went back in and showed a bit of a limp at the end of a 15-yard scamper to the 5-yard line in the second quarter.

He didn’t ask to come out. He slight-limped to the backfield for the next play. And the next. On that one, he hurdled a guy, and outran another while diving for the pylon, a 5-yard TD and a 28-13 lead.

Next possession, he carried six times on a nine-play touchdown drive.

He covered the last 34 yards by himself, on four carries, cutting and cutting, dipping and darting, putting his shoulder down for yardage through contact for runs of 12, 14, 5 and 3 (TD). On those last four carries, he was the closest thing to Lorenzo White I’ve seen in a Michigan State uniform since 1987.

I happened to see Lo White in the press box at halftime.

I said, “Hey, No. 9 looks kind of like No. 34 out there sometimes.”

Lorenzo laughed and nodded. He’s heard that one before, and for good reason.

Walker has resembled other great ones at times this year. Mix it all together, and he’s becoming a great one.