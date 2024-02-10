Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota appeared to be a tipping point, at least on social media, for many Michigan State fans regarding the current team and staff.

Not to relive the loss too much, but Michigan State had a 45-36 lead before Minnesota went on a 23-11 run in the final 13 minutes of the game to win 59-56. That coincided with the three-minute absence of Tyson Walker, due to a re-aggravation of his pulled groin, which kickstarted Minnesota’s run.

During the week, Tom Izzo and the staff had long meetings; Izzo even had time to do some self-reflection.

It wasn’t just Izzo that had some reflecting to do after the loss. A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall were the subjects of much of the social media criticism, after combining for 10 points against the Gophers.

Hoggard knew that he needed to do a better job down the stretch of games, including getting better shots for the team around him.

He needed to prove it on the court.

Luckily for Hoggard and the Spartans, a top-10 team wearing orange and blue was set to walk into East Lansing just a few days later, ready to offer up a redemptive arc. Could the Spartans make it happen?

There was a different energy in the Breslin Center against Illinois. It was a Saturday afternoon game on national tv (CBS) and the Spartans were welcoming in a top-10 team for the first time this season. The Izzone was loud and rowdy and all 15,000+ in attendance had white rally towels waving through the air.