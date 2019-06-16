EAST LANSING - A pair of local wide receivers made a big splash on the Michigan State recruiting radar, Saturday.

East Lansing High School’s Andrel Anthony and DeWitt High School’s Darrius Clemons enjoyed outstanding performances at Michigan State’s annual One Day Elite Camp, and walked away with scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-2 Anthony will be a junior at East Lansing High this fall and Clemons will be a sophomore.

Anthony and Clemons each posted terrific clockings in the 40-yard dash and tested extremely well in the vertical jump and broad jump (their figures are not released by Michigan State).

Then they played with gifted smoothness and fundamental sharpness during wide receiver drills and 7-on-7 work.

The 6-foot-3 Clemons grew up in the Lansing area, in Grand Ledge. He moved to Portland, Ore., and earned scholarships from Oregon State, BYU, Utah State and others after a strong sophomore season at Portland Westview.

On Saturday, Michigan State joined the scholarship offer parade with Clemons, who touted on his Twitter page that he was humbled to receive an offer “from my hometown school!”