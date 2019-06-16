Clemons, Anthony reel in MSU offers at Elite Camp
EAST LANSING - A pair of local wide receivers made a big splash on the Michigan State recruiting radar, Saturday.
East Lansing High School’s Andrel Anthony and DeWitt High School’s Darrius Clemons enjoyed outstanding performances at Michigan State’s annual One Day Elite Camp, and walked away with scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-2 Anthony will be a junior at East Lansing High this fall and Clemons will be a sophomore.
Anthony and Clemons each posted terrific clockings in the 40-yard dash and tested extremely well in the vertical jump and broad jump (their figures are not released by Michigan State).
Then they played with gifted smoothness and fundamental sharpness during wide receiver drills and 7-on-7 work.
The 6-foot-3 Clemons grew up in the Lansing area, in Grand Ledge. He moved to Portland, Ore., and earned scholarships from Oregon State, BYU, Utah State and others after a strong sophomore season at Portland Westview.
On Saturday, Michigan State joined the scholarship offer parade with Clemons, who touted on his Twitter page that he was humbled to receive an offer “from my hometown school!”
After a great day at the Michigan State University football camp I’m humbled to say i’ve received my first Big Ten scholarship offer from my hometown school! #partysparty pic.twitter.com/vg2UB4NOYs— Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) June 15, 2019
“I love the coaches at Michigan State, especially Coach Treadwell for taking time out of his day to show me a few things I could improve on,” Clemons told SpartanMag.com’s Corey Robinson. “I think once I got the nerves out of my system I was able to do some pretty good things, but the biggest thing to me is to just keep my head down and keep on improving.”
