East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker has defensive scheme knowledge that goes as deep as anyone in the country.





He was a defensive coordinator in the NFL, and has been a defensive backs coach for Nick Saban on two occasions, and served as defensive coordinator for a Georgia team that nearly won a National Championship three seasons ago. He has two National Championship rings. He’s strong in the chalk.





But how much of his X’s and O’s knowledge, and that of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, can be applied to this year’s Michigan State defense, with many new faces contending for roles and starting jobs in the defensive back seven?





Tucker says it will get into place one brick at a time, one concept at a time.





“It’s all about teaching in concepts,” Tucker said. “As long as players aren’t memorizing plays but are understanding the concept, then we can do more things. Then we just plug the concept into the defensive call and then we’re able to be comprehensive in coverage whether it’s man, zone, combination of man-zones, pressures, single high or split safety.”





Despite the methodical approach, Tucker says the defense can’t afford to be predictable or vanilla.





“We need to be able to play multiple coverages, depending on what the game plan is and what’s needed in that particular game or game situation,” Tucker said. “If you can teach, a player can learn. I’m confident in our ability to teach the game and teach the concepts.”