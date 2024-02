Brian Fraser

October 18, 2002 - February 13, 2023

Bridge Michigan: Brian Fraser, killed at MSU, was a fraternity leader, 'strong friend'

This Detroit News article details fraternity scholarships created in memory of slain MSU student.

In October, the Rock on MSU's campus was painted in Brian's honor to mark what would have been his 21st birthday.

The Detroit News detailed Brian's life (subscribers), including how his last moments included kindness to his fellow students.

The Detroit Free Press published a photo gallery showing that MSU's chapter of Phi Delta Theta, where Brian Fraser was president before he was killed, named the library inside its chapter house ‘The Fraser Frib’ in memory of Fraser.