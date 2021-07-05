Breaking: Michigan State adds 2022 IMG Academy DB Ade Willie
Michigan State picks up another 2022 commitment from three-star defensive back Ade Willie out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound versatile defensive back who was offered back in March, officially visited East Lansing during the weekend of June 25.
Willie went on several other visits including Arizona, Colorado, and Virginia following the NCAA Dead Period coming to an end on June 1.
The Colorado native who started his high school career at Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy before transferring to IMG Academy, also held additional offers from West Virginia, Kansas State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, SMU, Boston College, and more.
Willie announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter Monday afternoon:
Michigan State's defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett lead the way for the Spartans and their recruiting efforts with Ade Willie.
Ade Willie comes to Michigan State as a college-ready defensive back who can play anywhere in the secondary. Spending his final two high school seasons at national powerhouse IMG Academy, Willie will be coached by some of the brightest talents in all of high school football.
Willie and IMG Academy were crowned 2020 high school national champions following wins over Duncanville (Tx.) High School, Venice (Fla.) High School, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, and capped off with a win over Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy.
Michigan State is in the thick of things with Willie's class of 2022 IMG Academy teammate Kaytron Allen. While things seems to be trending towards Penn State, the Spartans, along with Florida, are vying for the commitment of the Rivals250 running back.
Willie is Michigan State's 13th commit in the class of 2022 and the 4th on the defensive side of the ball.