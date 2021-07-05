Breaking: Michigan State adds 2022 IMG Academy DB Ade Willie

Michigan State picks up another 2022 commitment from three-star defensive back Ade Willie out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound versatile defensive back who was offered back in March, officially visited East Lansing during the weekend of June 25.

Willie went on several other visits including Arizona, Colorado, and Virginia following the NCAA Dead Period coming to an end on June 1.

The Colorado native who started his high school career at Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy before transferring to IMG Academy, also held additional offers from West Virginia, Kansas State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, SMU, Boston College, and more.

Willie announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter Monday afternoon: