DOTCOMP: Bravo Braverman! It's been a beautiful era for Spartan Football

East Lansing, Mich. - It figures to be a beautiful day for football when Michigan State plays its first home game of the season, on Sept. 11 against Youngstown State, but one familiar voice will be absent.

Terry Braverman, the longtime public address announcer at Spartan Stadium who coined the popular pre-game declaration “It’s a BEAUTIFUL day for football!," has stepped down from those duties. Braverman and Michigan State Executive Athletic Director for External Relations Paul Schager made that announcement on Monday during a segment on the Staudt on Sports radio show, hosted by Tim Staudt.

Braverman had served as Spartan Stadium’s public address announcer since 2001, when he began as a last-minute substitute for the previous announcer, Mark Bashore, due to Bashore's bout with laryngitis. Braverman replaced Furseth on that day, and held the post thereafter.

Peter Clay, known as “the voice of the Spartan Marching Band” on the Spartan Marching Band’s official web site, will succeed Braverman as the public address announcer for Michigan State home football games. Clay will become only the seventh full-time public address announcer for Spartan Stadium since the 1950s.

“I say good-bye with some trepidation but on the other hand, it’s in good hands,” Braverman said during the guest spot on Staudt on Sports. “I want to wish Peter Clay the very best. He’s a good young man. He’s a good announcer. I know he’ll do a good job.”

Braverman lives half the year in Florida, and half the year in northern Ontario with his wife, who is a Canadian citizen.

“Mixed emotions,” Braverman said. “It’s a bittersweet time yet it’s an ideal time.

“Having sold our place in mid-Michigan and living in Florida, also living in Canada, the COVID, the travel, the aging - all of that goes together and I think the timing is perfect.”

Braverman and Shager made the announcement jointly while appearing on the Lansing-based sports show, which airs daily from 10 am to 1 pm.

“In doing the job for over 20 years, Terry has been a part of a lot of success we’ve had at Michigan State,” Shager said. “But we talked about it the last couple of years, those duties and the logistics of getting back to perform those duties on a regular basis. We kind of came to the mutual conclusion that this year would be the time for Terry to step aside of that role and let somebody else take the chair.

“It will be a familiar voice because Peter has done some work with the band for many years at Spartan Stadium, and he will also be doing the P.A. announcements during the game, and he has also done some hockey work for us. So it will be a nice, smooth transition there.”

Braverman has been known for his rich voice and professionalism as a broadcaster for decades, throughout the state of Michigan. In addition to serving as public address announcer for home basketball games for several seasons, he previously served as director of the Ralph Young Fund for many years.

Braverman attended Michigan State from 1956 to 1960. He returned to East Lansing in 1964 to assist Jim Adams as part of the WKAR sports department.

Among other things, Adams and Braverman became a late-night fixture for Michigan State sports fans who watched their tape-delayed re-broadcasts of Spartan football games on WKAR in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Adams and Braverman also served as hosts of Spartan Sportslight, a half-hour show which gained a loyal following in mid-Michigan in the 1960s.

Braverman’s work as public address announcer at Spartan Stadium led to him serving in the same capacity for Detroit Lions home games at Ford Field in recent years, before stepping down from that post.

Braverman has entertained fans with vast talents, whether auctioning items at the Michigan State postseason football banquets or delivering comedic jabs with expert timing when behind the microphone. It was difficult to tell whether he was joking or serious with this on-air barb for Shager on Monday:

“He (Shager) calls it transition - uh no, you fired me,” Braverman said with a laugh. “But no, in reality, we kind of mutually agreed and I do appreciate the way he’s handled it. It’s perfect. It’s the right timing. Everything is just right. I thank and appreciate Paul for helping me work it out.”