Editor's Note: This article was originally published on 2/18/23.
Tom Izzo knew that the Michigan vs MSU basketball game Saturday night paled in comparison with the events of the past week on the campus of the university he loves.
"Even if we get better, the three people who died will not come back," said Izzo before the game in Ann Arbor. "That's the guilty part of playing a game like this. You feel like you're making the game bigger than what just happened. I promise those families, the game is not bigger than what happened."
When the Spartans arrived at Crisler Center, it was an atmosphere unlike any other this rivalry has seen.
When the Spartans took the court for pre-game warm-ups wearing their Spartan Strong t-shirts, the usual boos and jeers were replaced with gentle clapping, acknowledging the visitors, and showing their support for the Michigan State community. It was as if the entire Michigan fan base tipped their cap to the Spartan basketball team, letting them know that this night was much bigger than basketball.
When the Crisler Arena doors opened an hour prior to the game, Michigan fans streamed in, with many already wearing buttons, pins, and ribbons emblazoned with support for the Michigan State community. Ushers were handing out stickers featuring a green heart with a white Spartan logo in the middle to anyone who wanted one.
The Maize Rage was working the crowd, soliciting funds to donate to Michigan State's Spartan Strong Fund.
After the teams took the court, the fans stood to their feet and the entire building came together -- maize/blue and green/white -- to remember the victims of the mass shooting that occurred on MSU's campus five days prior. After an emotional moment of silence, the University of Michigan's band beautifully played Michigan State's alma mater.
The game didn't end the way the Spartans wanted on the scoreboard, with Michigan pulling out the 84-72 victory (read about that here, if you are interested), but the postgame handshake meant a little bit more this time around:
After the game, Spartans Illustrated caught up with several Michigan players, who expressed their condolences and well wishes for their rivals down the road.
"I texted a few people on the [MSU] team, because they're my friends as well, outside of basketball," said UM guard Dug McDaniel. "I just texted a few of them and let them know I'm here for them and anything they need to talk about, they can talk about. [MSU guard] Tre Holloman, that's my guy. He just let me know that he was good; that gave me a sense of relief and I'm glad that they got the opportunity to come out [and play basketball tonight] and do the thing that they love to do."
"Me and those guys -- specifically J.A. [Jaden Akins] and P [Pierre Brooks] -- obviously we played on the same family team," said Grand Rapids native and Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin. "I do plan on reaching out and seeing where their heads [are] at."
"We were watching the news, couldn't even believe what was happening," said Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr, who was with his team in Madison Monday night for their game versus Wisconsin. "They're in my thoughts and prayers. Still praying on 'em."
That was the overwhelming sentiment in Ann Arbor Saturday night, where a state came together to pause, reflect, and remember. The colors on the jerseys didn't matter as much as the opportunity to stand next to each other and provide a bit of comfort to one another.