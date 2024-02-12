Editor's Note: This article was originally published on 2/18/23.

Tom Izzo knew that the Michigan vs MSU basketball game Saturday night paled in comparison with the events of the past week on the campus of the university he loves. "Even if we get better, the three people who died will not come back," said Izzo before the game in Ann Arbor. "That's the guilty part of playing a game like this. You feel like you're making the game bigger than what just happened. I promise those families, the game is not bigger than what happened." When the Spartans arrived at Crisler Center, it was an atmosphere unlike any other this rivalry has seen.

When the Spartans took the court for pre-game warm-ups wearing their Spartan Strong t-shirts, the usual boos and jeers were replaced with gentle clapping, acknowledging the visitors, and showing their support for the Michigan State community. It was as if the entire Michigan fan base tipped their cap to the Spartan basketball team, letting them know that this night was much bigger than basketball.

The Wolverines were going through their own warm-ups with many of them wearing shirts that showed support for the MSU community.

When the Crisler Arena doors opened an hour prior to the game, Michigan fans streamed in, with many already wearing buttons, pins, and ribbons emblazoned with support for the Michigan State community. Ushers were handing out stickers featuring a green heart with a white Spartan logo in the middle to anyone who wanted one.

Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated

The Maize Rage was working the crowd, soliciting funds to donate to Michigan State's Spartan Strong Fund.

After the teams took the court, the fans stood to their feet and the entire building came together -- maize/blue and green/white -- to remember the victims of the mass shooting that occurred on MSU's campus five days prior. After an emotional moment of silence, the University of Michigan's band beautifully played Michigan State's alma mater.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with the leader of Michigan's student section, who had a message he wanted to share with Spartan Nation.

The game didn't end the way the Spartans wanted on the scoreboard, with Michigan pulling out the 84-72 victory (read about that here, if you are interested), but the postgame handshake meant a little bit more this time around:

