An in-depth look at Michigan State's run blocking and pass blocking

Caption: Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When run-and-pass blocking goes poorly for a football team, it is often much more complicated than simply blaming the offensive line for the issues. Run blocking takes everyone: - The offensive line - The tight ends - Lead blockers (fullback or halfback) - The wide receivers Pass blocking involves the offensive line, tight ends (especially chipping before going out on a pass pattern if required), running backs picking up the blitz, the quarterback reading the defense, and getting rid of the ball. Sometimes, a QB pressure and sack can be called a coverage sack. This happens when the offensive line gives the QB time to throw, but no one is open. Sometimes, young QBs actually do have time but stare at the rush instead of staying in the pocket. This can lead to "dancing feet" and looking like the offensive line is not giving the quarterback time to throw.

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles rolls out against Ohio State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the MSU-Oregon game, it was not just the offensive line failing but a combination of the things I just mentioned. Yes, the offensive line had issues with both run and pass blocking, but the tight ends had problems. Chiles sometimes stared at the rush because of coverage downfield, but he had plenty of time to throw. First, there are the players who had issues in each series, as we can see below.



RUN BLOCKING ISSUES BY SERIES

1. Baldwin (OL) Series One 2. Ramil (OL) Series One 3. Miller (OL) Series One 4. Parachek (TE) Series Three 5. Baldwin (OL) Series Three 6. Velling (TE) Series Seven 7. Entire(OL-One Play) Series Seven 8. Fincher (OL) Series Ten 9. Entire (OL-One Play) Series Ten

PASS BLOCKING ISSUES BY SERIES

1. Parachek (TE) Series Two 2. Johnson (OL) Series Three 3. Miller (OL) Series Five 4. Velling (TE) Series Five 5. Lepo (OL) Series Five 6. Newman (OL) Series Five (Late pressure) 7. Faleye (TE) Series Seven 8. Lepo (OL) Series Seven 9. Baldwin (OL) Series Eight 10. Ramil (OL) Series Ten 11. Baldwin (OL) Series Ten 12. Johnson (OL) Series Ten

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Ohio State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OFFENSIVE LINE: SELECTED RUN BLOCKING AND PASS BLOCKING EXAMPLES

SERIES ONE RUN BLOCKING: On a first-and-10 play, Baldwin (left shoulder) and Ramil (right shoulder) gave up inside position, and Carter was stuffed for a two-yard loss. On a second-and-14 play, Tanner Miller didn't sustain his block. On the third-and-3 play, there is a slow-developing run right where Baldwin missed again. PASS BLOCKING: The pass protection was good on four pass plays, including a 4th and two pass downfield, where RB Carter picked up the blitz. The primary receiver was covered on a first and goal fumble, and Chiles decided to run and fumble, but the pass protection was good again. SERIES TWO RUN BLOCKING: One-run play with no issues. PASS BLOCKING: On the 1st and 10, Harmon of Oregon broke free on the right side of the MSU line, where TE Parachek let him go and went out for a pass. On 3rd and 16, Chiles was dancing around, rolled left, and found no one was open. SERIES THREE RUN BLOCKING: Parachek missed the 1st down run corner run blitz on +2 gain. On 2nd down and eighth, Baldwin whiffs on offset nose tackle for no gain on the run. PASS BLOCKING: Rakeem Johnson at LT gives up blindside pressure, and the pass for Foster is off-target. SERIES FOUR RUN BLOCKING: 1st downplay nets three yards middle for Kay'ron. There are no significant issues here. PASS BLOCKING: Again, Chiles has a clean pocket as he throws from the end zone and hits Foster for the first down. On the second and 7, Chiles rolls right and finds Velling. On the third and 3, he throws left flat incomplete to Foster. Chiles doesn't set his feet or step up in the pocket. SERIES FIVE RUN BLOCKING: Carter breaks run for 10 yards on cutback. PASS BLOCKING: Tanner Miller gives up penetration on the first-down pass, but there is plenty of time for Chiles to throw. Chiles runs right for the first down. On another 1st and Ten play, Velling gives up the pressure, and Chiles makes it back to LOS for no gain. On 2nd and 10, the correct tackle, No.66 Lepo, gives up pressure for a sack. On 3rd and 13, Oregon rushes four and drops seven. Coverage sack as Newman gives up pressure late. SERIES SIX: Kneel down by Chiles to end the half

SERIES SEVEN RUN BLOCKING: 1st down Option run right by Chiles for six yards. Velling with a good block. Lynch-Adams, with a three-yard run, Velling can't sustain a block. Chiles reverses the field to pick up the first down run on 3rd down, as the right side of the offensive line is stood up. PASS BLOCKING: 1st and ten play-action, Chiles pressured as No.13 Ademola Faleye misses safety blitz and interior DT rag dolls Lepo and sacks Chiles. 2nd and 17, Chiles rolls right and throws to Glover, who drops the ball. Third down, Chiles throws to Glove short of sticks, Velling open in flat. SERIES EIGHT RUN BLOCKING: Marsh takes the jet sweep handoff and fumbles on first down but recovers the ball. On second and 16, Chiles runs Option left for +14 yards, creating 3rd and 2. Solid blocking. PASS BLOCKING: The delay in the game creates a third and seven-play bunch right. Baldwin is beaten inside, creating pressure. Chiles steps up, rolls right, and throws incomplete behind Marsh. It could be a throwaway, a good thing. SERIES NINE RUN BLOCKING: Two late runs by Kay'Ron Adams lead to a touchdown: TE Paracheck, WR Foster, and TE Velling with excellent blocks on 1st run and FB lead on the TD run. PASS BLOCKING: There is some good misdirection on this drive. 1st and 10, the action flows left; Chiles rolls but throws incomplete. On 2nd and 10, he hits Foster on a double slant for +10 yards. With a new 1st and 10, Chiles looks left, rolls right, and throws right for +35 yards to Foster. With a new set of downs, from shotgun to play-action, roll right and throwback left to Velling for ten yards. On 1st ten, another play action, bootleg right, and Chiles finds Velling again for +12 yards. SERIES TEN (Tommy Shuster at QB) RUN BLOCKING: On 2nd and 3, Kay'Ron runs left for +2 yards. Fincher gives up the inside position. On 3rd and 1, Kay'Ron stuffed for no gain on a deep handoff up the middle from a two-tight end set. The whole line stood up by the defense. In 4th and 1, Shuster rolls right, cuts back left, and slides for first down. On 2nd and 7, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams run right perimeter for +12 and first down. PASS BLOCKING: Shuster hit Marsh on a hitch route for +7. Later, Shuster off play action looks right and throws back shoulder left to Velling for the +20 and first down. Shuster to Carter +3 in left flat. Shuster to Velling no gain. Pass protection has been good to this point in the drive, but then left tackle Ramil whiffs on the pass block. Shuster recovers, but no one is open, and Shuster is sacked, creating 3rd and 21. Shuster avoids inside pressure (RG Baldwin and RT Johnson) and quickly throws to Marsh on out route for +7 yards, leading to a field goal.

CONCLUSIONS

RUN BLOCKING CONCLUSION Run blocking for MSU is a multi-factorial problem. MSU runs too many inside runs when the center box is not controlled, and linemen are stood up or whiff blocks. However, the Tight ends missed some key blocks as well. The best runs for MSU came on the perimeter by QB Chiles or RB Lynch-Adams in the ninth series going right. MSU is going to have to get more perimeter runs going forward. PASS BLOCKING CONCLUSION While PFF gives a lower grade for pass blocking, again, it is a combination of things besides the offensive linemen who have missed critical pass blocks, as have the tight ends. RB Nate Carter is usually a good blocker against the blitz, but RB Lynch-Adams is less effective. Chiles often had time to throw, but like a young quarterback, he pulled the ball down early and ran. Other times, he had little time to throw because of pressure where the blocking failed. If you look at more experienced QBs like Dillon Gabriel or Tommy Shuster, they try to get the ball out early. In the Duck's case, that is by design. MSU finally did that in the ninth series for Chiles, which eventually led to an MSU touchdown. MSU will need more misdirection throws and getting the ball out quicker. MSU wide receiver also didn't get the greatest separation against a talented Oregon secondary. BE PATIENT MSU felt it had six offensive linemen coming into the year, including Kris "Big Dooley" Phillips and Gavin Brocious. Both were lost to injury for the year. Spencer Brown, Geno VanDemark, Ethan Boyd, Braden Miller, Kevin Wigenton, and Keyshawn Blackstock all hit the portal. Let's be patient with what they are doing at MSU. FULL GAME FILM