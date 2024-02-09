Figuratively, Michigan State has its back up against the wall.

The Spartans had bought themselves some breathing room by winning 10 of their last 13 games after a 4-5 start to the season, but Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota has MSU on the ropes once again. Another loss to an inferior opponent could result in Michigan State being a bubble team in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Against the Golden Gophers, the Spartans had a 45-36 lead before Minnesota went on a 23-11 run in the final 13 minutes of the game to win by a final score of 59-56. The Spartans were out-rebounded 31-28 and Minnesota guard Cam Christie was hot from downtown in the second half (4-for-5).

However, one of the biggest frustrations for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was the free-throw shooting. MSU was an abysmal 7-for-17 (41.2%) from the free-throw line.

“I’m more mad after looking at it,” Izzo said about the Minnesota game after he watched the film. “I really am, make no bones about it. There’s times where our offense (went) completely stagnant and we took bad shots.”

Star guard and Michigan State’s leading scorer Tyson Walker leaving the game briefly with an injury coincided with Minnesota’s run in the second half. Walker slipped on the defensive end and re-aggravated an already pulled groin. He went to the locker room, but was seen on the bench and in the huddle minutes later. Walker only missed a little over three minutes of game time, but in that span, Minnesota went on a 7-0 run and only trailed by two points when Walker re-entered the game around the nine-minute mark.

Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard, a veteran player in his fourth year in East Lansing, took responsibility for the team’s poor performance in the second half.

“I didn’t do a good job of getting us good shots in that timeframe,” Hoggard said after practice on Thursday. “I gotta be better in that situation, especially when Tyson (Walker) goes down like that in those stretches. We gotta be better at looking for better shots, so I gotta put guys in better positions and make sure we’re not just in shot clock situations where we’re having to heave the ball up late.”