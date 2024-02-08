The loss at the Barn to Minnesota this past Tuesday felt like a movie that MSU fans have been watching on repeat for the last four years. Relatively decent play for 25-30 minutes, a big run by the opposing team, and then the inability to close out a game away from the Breslin Center against a decent team.

It’s been exhausting to watch a basketball season year after year where every single game demands a discussion of the program trajectory, but this is where we are at once again this season -- on the bubble and fighting again to keep the tourney streak alive.

And therein lies the problem.