PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2027 WR De'Anthony Crittenden feels 'great' after Michigan State offer

Class of 2027 wide receiver De'Anthony Crittenden
Class of 2027 wide receiver De'Anthony Crittenden (De'Anthony Crittenden)
Ryan O'Bleness • Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
@ryanobleness

Class of 2027 wide receiver De'Anthony Crittenden has been a frequent visitor to East Lansing this fall, and his relationship with Michigan State took another step on Tuesday night, as Crittenden reported a scholarship offer from the Spartans.

Crittenden out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, spoke with Spartans Illustrated to describe his emotions after the Michigan State offer and provide updates on his recruitment.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBzdGF0ZSBvZmZlcmVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnlhbm9ibGVuZXNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkByeWFub2JsZW5lc3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTVNVRkJSZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VG QlJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QWxsZW5UcmlldT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWxsZW5UcmlldTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2dvZ3Jl ZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNnb2dyZWVu PC9hPvCfkpogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzI3bENsd2FPMGsiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yN2xDbHdhTzBrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlYW50 aG9ueSBDcml0dGVuZGVuL2R1a2UgKEBkdWtlZDFhdGhsZXRlKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2R1a2VkMWF0aGxldGUvc3RhdHVzLzE4 NDEyNjc3NTkzMzYwMTQwMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Crittenden attended Michigan State's first two home games of the 2024 season — a pair of wins for the Spartans over Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M — and enjoyed the environment at Spartan Stadium. The offer from MSU means a lot to the Ohio native.

"It felt great getting offered by Michigan State," Crittenden said. "I’ve been to two games and the atmosphere is great — fans are very loud and proud for the community and cheering the team on."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzLzIwMjctd3ItZGUtYW50aG9ueS1jcml0dGVuZGVuLWZl ZWxzLWdyZWF0LWFmdGVyLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlLW9mZmVyIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNo aWdhbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGMjAyNy13ci1kZS1hbnRo b255LWNyaXR0ZW5kZW4tZmVlbHMtZ3JlYXQtYWZ0ZXItbWljaGlnYW4tc3Rh dGUtb2ZmZXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=