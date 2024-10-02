2027 WR De'Anthony Crittenden feels 'great' after Michigan State offer
Class of 2027 wide receiver De'Anthony Crittenden has been a frequent visitor to East Lansing this fall, and his relationship with Michigan State took another step on Tuesday night, as Crittenden reported a scholarship offer from the Spartans.
Crittenden out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, spoke with Spartans Illustrated to describe his emotions after the Michigan State offer and provide updates on his recruitment.
Crittenden attended Michigan State's first two home games of the 2024 season — a pair of wins for the Spartans over Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M — and enjoyed the environment at Spartan Stadium. The offer from MSU means a lot to the Ohio native.
"It felt great getting offered by Michigan State," Crittenden said. "I’ve been to two games and the atmosphere is great — fans are very loud and proud for the community and cheering the team on."
