2027 Tennessee RB David Gabriel Georges talks about Michigan State offer

David Gabriel Georges is a 6-foot, 190-pound class of 2027 athlete of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A standout running back from the powerhouse school, Gabriel Georges relocated from Montreal, Québec in Canada in July, and has seen his recruitment pick up a lot of steam this fall.

Playing in the highly-recruited Division II-AAA East of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Gabriel Georges has shown off elite abilities at the position while starring for the undefeated, 7-0 Red Raiders.

Michigan State offered Gabriel Georges on Oct. 8, and many other programs have offered him recently as he's posted double-digit offers in the month of October already as well.

He spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on the Spartans and update his general recruitment.