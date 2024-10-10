2027 Tennessee RB David Gabriel Georges talks about Michigan State offer

Advertisement

Glasser: Regarding MSU Football, I remain steadfast - the future is bright

Glasser: Regarding MSU Football, I remain steadfast - the future is bright

A young coach with a history of program building has a firm direction and his quarterback of the future.

 • Chase Glasser
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Six: Trenched

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Six: Trenched

On the western front on Friday night, MSU was beaten in the trenches. Did we do any better on the betting front?

 • Paul Fanson
Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa will kick off in prime time

Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa will kick off in prime time

Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa now has a kickoff time and television channel. Details here.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Meet the new MSU basketball walk-ons: Twins Brennan and Colin Walton

Meet the new MSU basketball walk-ons: Twins Brennan and Colin Walton

Local products Brennan and Colin Walton grew up as Spartan fans. Now, they are playing for Michigan State.

 • Brendan Moore
FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's loss to Oregon

FOOTBALL PFF Grades from Michigan State's loss to Oregon

Check out the PFF grades from Michigan State's lost to Oregon on Friday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Glasser: Regarding MSU Football, I remain steadfast - the future is bright

Glasser: Regarding MSU Football, I remain steadfast - the future is bright

A young coach with a history of program building has a firm direction and his quarterback of the future.

 • Chase Glasser
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Six: Trenched

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Six: Trenched

On the western front on Friday night, MSU was beaten in the trenches. Did we do any better on the betting front?

 • Paul Fanson
Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa will kick off in prime time

Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa will kick off in prime time

Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa now has a kickoff time and television channel. Details here.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Published Oct 10, 2024
2027 Tennessee RB David Gabriel Georges talks about Michigan State offer
Default Avatar
Lee Wardlaw  •  Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer

David Gabriel Georges is a 6-foot, 190-pound class of 2027 athlete of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A standout running back from the powerhouse school, Gabriel Georges relocated from Montreal, Québec in Canada in July, and has seen his recruitment pick up a lot of steam this fall.

Playing in the highly-recruited Division II-AAA East of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Gabriel Georges has shown off elite abilities at the position while starring for the undefeated, 7-0 Red Raiders.

Michigan State offered Gabriel Georges on Oct. 8, and many other programs have offered him recently as he's posted double-digit offers in the month of October already as well.

He spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on the Spartans and update his general recruitment.

