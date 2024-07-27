Michigan State hosted its fourth annual "Spartan Dawg Con" event this weekend, which brings together former players, former coaches, current players, current coaches and recruits.

MSU hosted many prospects on campus for the event, and extended a few scholarship offers as well. In-state class of 2026 running back Izaiah Wright, out of Oscar A. Carlson High School in Gibraltar, Michigan, was one of the recruits who received an offer, and it was a special moment for him.

Wright has been building a strong bond with Michigan State assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha for a while. He is intrigued with the direction head coach Jonathan Smith is looking to take the program.

"It felt great," Wright told Spartans Illustrated about the offer from MSU. "I have a good relationship with the coaches and I really like them."