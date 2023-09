The Michigan State football team wasn't the only program busy hosting recruits this past weekend. MSU basketball brought several prospects to campus on Sept. 1 as well. T.J. Crumble, a rising 2026 forward, was one of those players who was in attendance for the football team's 31-7 victory over Central Michigan on Friday.

Crumble, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound small forward/power forward out of Richmond Heights High School in Ohio, really enjoyed his visit to East Lansing.

Crumble spoke to Spartans Illustrated to break down the visit and update the early part of his recruitment.