2026 DE Alex Willis enjoys trip to Michigan State, sets official visit

Michigan State hosted 2026 three-star defensive end Alex Willis and his father for an unofficial spring visit on April 19.
It was Willis' debut trip to MSU. The First Academy (Orlando, Florida) standout enjoyed his time in East Lansing, and even set an official visit with the Spartans in June.
Willis spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail his experience at Michigan State and discuss what is next in his recruitment.
While on campus, Willis was able to get a close look at how the program operated, tour the facilities and watch Michigan State compete in a spring practice and team scrimmage.
"I had a great time at MSU," Willis said. "This was my first visit, and I loved every part of it. The highlight of the visit was watching the practice — guys were really active and aggressive, and having fun at the same time. So it was a great environment, great experience, and I really felt that energy in the air."