Class of 2025 wideout JonAnthony Hall (Fishers, Indiana) received a text from Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins during the middle of the week.

The message took Hall by surprise as he had no prior contact with Coach Hawkins during his recruiting process until the MSU coach reached out.

That text from Hawkins read for Hall to give him a call when he was free. By the end of that phone call, Hawkins broke the news that he was extending a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver.