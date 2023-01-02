Eli Owens is a rising 2025 tight end prospect out of Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tennessee. He has a scholarship offer from Michigan State, and additional offers from several other schools as well.

Owens, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and says he's up to 230 pounds now, recently made the trip up to Detroit to participate in last week’s Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational. Spartans Illustrated caught up with Owens at the event to get his thoughts on Michigan State and his overall recruiting process thus far.

“I’ve been to East Lansing, it’s a beautiful city, a beautiful campus,” Owens said. “Facilities are great. Coaches really believe in the players. It was a down year this year (in 2022), but that won’t happen again.”

What Owens likes about Michigan State is the Spartans’ willingness to fight through the adversity that the 2022 season brought and the ability to stay connected as a full team.

“They’re big about just staying together, and I really believe in that,” Owens said. “Just the way they want to stay together as a unit, as a team, even when they’re doing bad, they stick together and they know they’re better (that way).”

As a sophomore this past season, Owens recorded 45 receptions for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Alcoa used him in a variety of ways, including as an in-line tight end, in the slot, split out wide or as an H-back. In addition to Owens' receiving prowess, he is also an impressive blocker.

Alcoa won its eighth-straight state championship in 2022, breaking the school's own record for consecutive Tennessee state titles.