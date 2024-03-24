One of the first prospects the Michigan State football program hosted this spring is class of 2025 three-star offensive lineman Nolan Davenport. The Ohio native was in East Lansing for Michigan State's initial spring practice on Tuesday, March 19.

Davenport, who currently attends Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, was offered by the Spartans on Feb. 5.

He enjoyed his time on campus, and got to spend quality time one-on-one time with both Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik ("Coach M").

Davenport discussed the trip in detail with Spartans Illustrated.