Last week, Michigan State football general manager Cole Moore extended an offer to class of 2025 linebacker/fullback Antoine Deslauriers from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia.

Deslauriers, who is from Quebec, Canada, came over to the United States to play high school football after getting interest from several prep schools in America.

Interestingly enough, the Spartans are recruiting Deslauriers as a fullback, which he said is the only program to be doing so at this point in his recruitment (Deslauriers has 20 offers total).

He added the conversation with Moore went very well and that he's excited to have an offer from MSU.