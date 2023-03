Michigan State is already putting in the work and building a strong relationship with 2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery. The Spartans hosted Montgomery and his family for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal-caller from Findlay, Ohio was impressed with what he saw in East Lansing.

"The visit was nothing short of amazing," Montgomery said.

Montgomery ranks as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback, No. 2 player in the state of Ohio and No. 97 overall prospect in the 2025 class.