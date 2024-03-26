2025 four-star DB Keon Young looks forward to Michigan State official visit
Keon Young, a class of 2025 four-star defensive back out of Florida, has scheduled an official visit with Michigan State from May 31 through June 2. Young announced the news on social media on Monday night.
Young, who currently attends Lakeland High School, has built good relationships with Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin throughout his recruiting process. He is looking forward to getting to know the rest of the MSU staff, and is excited to take his first visit to East Lansing.
When is comes to choosing a school, Young is looking for a program that will help him grow both on and off the field, and somewhere he feels has a family-like atmosphere.
"This will be my first trip to Michigan State and I’m looking for a place to call my home and develop me to go to the NFL," Young told Spartans Illustrated.
Young mentioned that his main contact with the Spartans has been Adams, and that Michigan State is one of the schools that have been recruiting him the hardest.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Florida native is listed as a four-star safety by Rivals, but Young provides plenty of versatility in the secondary. He prides himself on making plays in the defensive backfield and causing turnovers.
"Michigan State told me I can play both corner and safety," Young said. "I would describe my game as a big play-maker."
Young noted that he does not have a personal preference when it comes to playing cornerback or safety at the college level. He is willing to play anywhere he is needed to help his team win.
Young has scholarship offers from Michigan State, Auburn, Central Florida, Colorado, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, South Florida, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and others.
In addition to Michigan State, Young has upcoming official visits scheduled to Minnesota, Kansas and Kentucky.
In other news on Monday, fellow Florida 2025 prospect Myles Kendrick — a three-star wide receiver out out of Riverside High School in Jacksonville — announced his official visit to Michigan State from June 14 through June 16
To keep up with the running list of Michigan State official visitors, click here.
Highlights:
