Keon Young, a class of 2025 four-star defensive back out of Florida, has scheduled an official visit with Michigan State from May 31 through June 2. Young announced the news on social media on Monday night.

Young, who currently attends Lakeland High School, has built good relationships with Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin throughout his recruiting process. He is looking forward to getting to know the rest of the MSU staff, and is excited to take his first visit to East Lansing.

When is comes to choosing a school, Young is looking for a program that will help him grow both on and off the field, and somewhere he feels has a family-like atmosphere.

"This will be my first trip to Michigan State and I’m looking for a place to call my home and develop me to go to the NFL," Young told Spartans Illustrated.