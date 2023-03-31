Following the visit, Grunkemeyer spoke to Spartans Illustrated about how it went.

Grunkemeyer, who attends Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, does not yet have a scholarship offer from the Spartans, but the foundation of the relationship is being set, and he looks forward to building a stronger connection.

Michigan State is still searching for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class, and brought in Ohio signal-caller Ethan Grunkemeyer for a visit on Thursday.

"It went great," Grunkemeyer said about his trip to Eaat Lansing. "Sat in on the QB meeting before practice and took a tour of the facility. Also got some good info about the new facility and how they run practice and the lifting program."

This was Grunkemeyer's second trip to MSU in 2023 as he was also on campus in January.

Grunkemeyer has been strengthening his bonds with Michigan State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson and assistant quarterbacks coach Jake Reiling, and he hopes to continue to grow those relationships.

"My relationship with Coach Johnson and Coach Reiling has been great," Grunkemeyer noted. "We get on the phone and text a good amount and I look forward to continuing to build a relationship with them."

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who is also an Ohio native, made sure to introduce himself to Grunkemeyer as well. The quarterback really enjoyed his chat with Tucker.

"I also got to meet Coach Tucker, had a good conversation with him after practice," Grunkemeyer said. "I’m really liking the connections I’m starting to make with the staff."

Grunkemeyer was impressed with the pace and efficiency of Michigan State's practice. In fact, he could see himself fitting right in at MSU.

"Practice is super up-tempo and competitive," Grunkemeyer said. "Not a minute is wasted and the staff is super detailed with everything they do. Looks like something that fits my style, and I’d really love to be a part of they way they run practice."

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback became acquainted with current Michigan State quarterbacks Payton Thorne, Noah Kim and Katin Houser while on the trip, and was also able to chat with wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Coleman, who is expected to have a starring role for the Spartans in 2023, was one of the standout players during Thursday's practice.

"Got to meet all the QBs in the room and a couple of the receivers at practice," Grunkemeyer said. "Keon Coleman introduced himself and looked unbelievable at practice. His routes were super crisp and he was really fun to watch."