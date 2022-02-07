2023 Texas QB Bo Edmundson commits to Michigan State
Michigan State added a fifth pledge to their 2023 recruiting class Monday when three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson announced his commitment.
Edmundson held addition offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Houston, Kentucky, Colorado, West Virginia, and more.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Austin (TX) Lake Travis standout visited East Lansing in late-January for Michigan State's Junior Day festivities and took in the MSU-Michigan basketball game at Breslin.
"I love the campus. It was big, but it seems easy to get around. Also the weather was not as bad as I thought it would be. It was really cool to see the basketball game and take in the atmosphere of another sport. Everyone in the arena was super into it that was fun to see," Edmundson told SpartanMag shortly after his visit.
Michigan State's recruiting efforts were lead by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson and assistant quarterbacks coach Jake Reiling.
"It was awesome. I really like Coach Johnson. He is a really good dude. Everyone I have asked, not even from Michigan State, I know my former high school offensive coordinator (Will Stein) was a quarterback at Louisville while coach Johnson was an off-the-field assistant and he had great things to say about him."
Edmundson announced his decision via social media:
The three-star quarterback lead his Lake Travis squad to a 12-3 record during their 2021-22 season. Edmundson and his high school team lost to Houston (TX) North Shore 49-21 in the 6A semi-finals; the eventual state champions.
Also a baseball player for Lake Travis, Edmundson says being a dual-sport athlete has helped him on the field.
“Being a quarterback, you have to be a leader, I think my background in baseball has helped me through being a QB.”
Edmundson joined four others in the 2023 Michigan State recruiting class: Pleasant Valley (IA) High DE Andrew Depaepe, Detroit King OL Johnathan Slack, New Caney (TX) High RB Kedrick Reescano, and Dexter (MI) High TE Brennan Parachek.
POSITION OUTLOOK
Edmundson joins a stacked quarterback room that includes RS-Sophomore Payton Thorne who threw for 3,240 yards and 27 touchdowns leading MSU to a Peach Bowl win. Other quarterbacks include mid-year enrollee and 2022 four-star Katin Houser, 2021 three-star Hamp Fay, and 2020 three-star Noah Kim. Graduate transfer QB Anthony Russo, who joined MSU prior to the 2021 season, has used up his eligibility and will look for NFL opportunities.
It is unclear how the Edmundson commitment will effect the recruitment of 2023 in-state four-star Dante Moore, but Michigan State will continue their pursuit of the future five-star.