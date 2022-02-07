2023 Texas QB Bo Edmundson commits to Michigan State

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Austin (TX) Lake Travis standout visited East Lansing in late-January for Michigan State's Junior Day festivities and took in the MSU-Michigan basketball game at Breslin.

"I love the campus. It was big, but it seems easy to get around. Also the weather was not as bad as I thought it would be. It was really cool to see the basketball game and take in the atmosphere of another sport. Everyone in the arena was super into it that was fun to see," Edmundson told SpartanMag shortly after his visit.

Michigan State's recruiting efforts were lead by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson and assistant quarterbacks coach Jake Reiling.

"It was awesome. I really like Coach Johnson. He is a really good dude. Everyone I have asked, not even from Michigan State, I know my former high school offensive coordinator (Will Stein) was a quarterback at Louisville while coach Johnson was an off-the-field assistant and he had great things to say about him."

Edmundson announced his decision via social media: