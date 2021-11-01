2022 WVU commit Zion Young takes in Michigan State

Michigan State played host to 6-foot-6, 225-pound West Virginia commit Zion Young for the rivalry matchup against Michigan on Saturday. Young has been committed to West Virginia since late June, but received an offer from Michigan State on Oct, 12. He has formed a strong relationship with Ron Burton in recent weeks, resulting in Saturday's unofficial visit to Michigan State.

“I got a chance to chop it up with a lot of the defensive coaches," Young said. "Atmosphere was crazy. Being a part of that crowd with other recruits and getting a chance to hold the trophy was the best part to me."

Young enjoyed being able to go into the Michigan State locker room after the game and experience the scene.

“It was pretty cool to get to see those guys celebrate behind closed doors," Young said. "It’s big-time football and trending the right way. One of my coaches is a recent grad so I got to see a lot of what I’ve been hearing."

Young is coached by former Spartan defensive back Tre Person, who is the defensive coordinator at Westlake High School in Georgia. Person played at Michigan State from 2017 to 2020, and spent one year in Mel Tucker’s program.

"Coach (Person) has told me about the Spartan Dawg brotherhood and about everything he got to experience on campus," Young said. "It was pretty accurate and it helped that he was with me to show me around a little bit."

Young arrived on Saturday and left shortly after the game. Since this was an unofficial visit, he plans to return for an official visit later this year.

"No not too much of campus," he said when asked if was able to get a tour. "But once an OV is set, I’m sure I’ll get the opportunity to see more."