Following the Michigan State Spartans' 70-57 home loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2023-2024 Big Ten opener for both teams, head coach Tom Izzo found one person to be primarily responsible for the loss: himself.

"Sometimes you come up here and blame a player, but first off, I am going to blame the coach," Izzo said to open the postgame press conference. "I didn't do a very good job."

Once again, Michigan State got off to a very slow start. The Spartans made only one field goal in the first six minutes of the game, and that was a put-back dunk by senior center Mady Sissoko. Meanwhile, the visiting Badgers canned three consecutive 3-pointers. Michigan State trailed the Badgers 11-2 just five minutes into the game.

The poor starts have often plagued the Spartans thus far this season.

"(When) it happens over and over again, it's got to be on me," Izzo said about the slow starts. "I'll take it and deserve to take it."

Izzo seemed perplexed by his team's inability to shoot the ball so far this year. The frustration in Izzo's voice was clear throughout the press conference.

"I don't know," he said. "(Wisconsin) hit three (three-pointes) right off the bat, and we missed three that I thought were as good or better shots with two of my best shooters (Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins). I can't control that. It is shocking (based on) the way the summer went and shocking from last year. I don't know why. Maybe they're struggling with the pressure."

Michigan State shot 6-of-19 (32%) from deep for the game but was just 1-for-7 (14%) in the first half. Meanwhile, the usually cold-shooting Badgers found a way to get hot in the Breslin Center on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin sophomore guard A.J. Storr, who transferred to Madison from St. Johns this summer, was a problem for the Spartans all evening. Storr led the Badgers with 22 points, including 4-for-6 (67%) shooting from 3-point range. Storr hit 40% of his shots from deep last year, but had struggled with his shot so far this fall. Coming into the game in East Lansing, Storr hit only 6-of-28 (21%) from three.

The Spartans also struggled to contain Wisconsin center Steven Crowl. The 7-foot senior was a career 31% shooter from deep coming into the season. Crowl had only attempted five total 3-pointers so far this fall, but on Tuesday night he was a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the arc.

At least a part of Crowl's success from deep was due to what Izzo described as a schematic error from the Spartans' defensive game plan and how they chose to defend Wisconsin's pick-and-roll offense.

"We chose to go under some ball screens, and they hit some shots," Izzo said. "So that's why I say that's my fault. I can't blame that on the players. I'm putting that on me."

The Spartans' defensive strategy was also hindered due to some limitations in the players available in the front-court. Graduate senior power forward Malik Hall did not start against Wisconsin due to an illness. Coach Izzo opted to start both Sissoko and sophomore big man Carson Cooper, but the duo could not contain Crowl, who finished the night with 18 points.

"(Malik Hall) probably shouldn't have been playing," Izzo said. "He had a 101-degree temperature today. He hasn't practiced since last Friday.

"Yesterday we practiced and (Hall) wasn't even in the building. I chose to play him (tonight). He chose to suck it up. I met with him this morning and there was no chance of (him) playing. He came back this afternoon and he said, 'I think I can go a little bit.' But you never know with a kid ... I can't play a guy 25 minutes that didn't practice so, again, that's on me."

One could make the argument that Hall has been Michigan State's second-best player behind Tyson Walker so far this season. Hall's absence or (perhaps worse yet) presence in a reduced capacity had a huge impact on the game.

"Malik is a big key and he wasn't a shell of himself," Izzo said about Hall.