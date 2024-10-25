This year, Michigan State v Michigan is a battle of first-year head coaches

in other news
MSU vs. UM 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats and one best bet in Michigan State's rivalry matchup at Michigan.
Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State versus Michigan Week Nine football preview
Sydney is joined by Justin Roh of Blue By Ninety to discuss Rivals For a Cause and to preview the MSU/U-M game.
MSU LB Cal Haladay: 'We don't need to be heroes' against rival Michigan
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay: “We just need to go out and do our job and stay disciplined."
A win for MSU over Michigan would solidify Jonathan Smith's great start
Michigan State revived its season with a crucial homecoming victory over Iowa, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?
Brock Heilig, beat writer for Maize & Blue Review, goes in depth on the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.
in other news
MSU vs. UM 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats and one best bet in Michigan State's rivalry matchup at Michigan.
Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State versus Michigan Week Nine football preview
Sydney is joined by Justin Roh of Blue By Ninety to discuss Rivals For a Cause and to preview the MSU/U-M game.
MSU LB Cal Haladay: 'We don't need to be heroes' against rival Michigan
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay: “We just need to go out and do our job and stay disciplined."
This year’s annual rivalry game between Michigan State and Michigan will differ from recent matchups between these two in-state and conference rivals.
Traditionally, this game between the Wolverines and Spartans is one of the most underrated rivalry games in college football but became more of a nationally known game when these two teams faced off against each other in 2021 in a match-up between two undefeated teams ranked in the top 10. It was the third most-watched game in all of college football that year, but, unfortunately, the following two games have not been close.
New head coaches now lead both programs. Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore, filled in last season at times during Jim Harbaugh's multiple suspensions, but is officially the head coach of the Wolverines this season. He has had his ups and downs this season, and a win in this rivalry as a coach would give his program momentum moving forward. His mentor, Harbaugh, was 5-4 against Michigan State, with his best wins over the Spartans coming in 2019 and 2023.
Michigan State’s head coach, Jonathan Smith, took over for interim head coach Harlon Barnett, and this will be his first time experiencing this rivalry. Smith has had a similar experience when he was the head coach of the Oregon State football program, as they had an intense rivalry with in-state foe Oregon.
Fans of both football programs and former players like to communicate via social media outlets like X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, etc., during the week leading up to their annual game against one another. This week has mostly been more civil and less intense between the fan bases than in recent years.
While Michigan heads into this game as the slight favorite, both teams have a 4-3 record. The Wolverines have defeated USC and Minnesota in conference play, by three points, each at home. Michigan lost their last two games on the road by 14 and 10 points. Unlike the previous two seasons, the Wolverines are not on a collision course with Ohio State to play for the Big Ten title this year, as Michigan is looking more to get bowl-eligible than anything else at this point of the season.
On the other hand, Michigan State had a disappointing three game stretch in which they lost two games on the road and to Oregon and Ohio State by 21 or more points. Before that, though, the Spartans won their first three games before losing on the road to Boston College. The Buckeyes and the Ducks are both ranked in the top four nationally.
If the Spartans had defeated Boston College, their only losses would have been to two teams ranked in the top five of the polls.
Here is a more in-depth look at this rivalry and a closer look at this week’s game.
The last 15 seasons of this rivalry:
Michigan State have won nine times during the past 15 seasons in their games against Michigan.
The last five seasons of this rivalry:
The Wolverines has won three games during the past five times that these two teams have played one another.
Distance between each other’s stadiums:
Approximately 64 miles
The Rivalry Trophy:
The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy
The best games for Michigan State between these two schools over the past 10 years:
The famous “Trouble with the Snap” game as well as the five-touchdown Kenneth Walker game.
The last meeting:
Michigan defeated Michigan State at Spartan Stadium by a final score of 49-0.
Three reasons the Spartans win
1. Michigan State limits themselves to one turnover or less. It seems obvious that this a key to victory but, as witnessed against Iowa, if the Spartan offense can limit their turnovers, the offense will have the ability to put enough points on the scoreboard.
The Spartans also have a very reliable, dependable field goal kicker in Jonathan Kim. These two keys should help MSU outscore a Michigan team that has not scored more than 17 points in their last two games.
2. The Spartans defense dares the Wolverines offense to throw the ball. If Michigan State consistently puts eight players in the box and makes Michigan throw the ball 20 or more times in this game, the Michigan offense will likely struggle.
The Michigan passing game has not produced over 134 passing yards in all but two out of the seven games this season and have nine interceptions to only six passing touchdowns this whole season.
3. Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh have an outstanding game against the Wolverines. The Maryland game and - to a lesser extent - the Iowa game were previews of the potential this duo is capable of on offense.
Chiles is now using his feet more to elude tackles and pick up first downs and Marsh appears to be fully healthy now and is putting forth a strong argument that he is one of the top five true freshmen in all of college football on offense this season.
If Chiles can pass for over 250 yards with a pair of touchdowns and over 50 yards rushing along with Marsh catching seven or more passes with a touchdown and over 100 receiving yards, it would be a big surprise if the Spartans lose this game.
Prediction: Michigan State 27, Michigan 13
- CB
- RB
- DT
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OLB
- CB
- OT
- TE