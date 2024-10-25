This year, Michigan State v Michigan is a battle of first-year head coaches

This year’s annual rivalry game between Michigan State and Michigan will differ from recent matchups between these two in-state and conference rivals.

Traditionally, this game between the Wolverines and Spartans is one of the most underrated rivalry games in college football but became more of a nationally known game when these two teams faced off against each other in 2021 in a match-up between two undefeated teams ranked in the top 10. It was the third most-watched game in all of college football that year, but, unfortunately, the following two games have not been close.

New head coaches now lead both programs. Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore, filled in last season at times during Jim Harbaugh's multiple suspensions, but is officially the head coach of the Wolverines this season. He has had his ups and downs this season, and a win in this rivalry as a coach would give his program momentum moving forward. His mentor, Harbaugh, was 5-4 against Michigan State, with his best wins over the Spartans coming in 2019 and 2023.

Michigan State’s head coach, Jonathan Smith, took over for interim head coach Harlon Barnett, and this will be his first time experiencing this rivalry. Smith has had a similar experience when he was the head coach of the Oregon State football program, as they had an intense rivalry with in-state foe Oregon.

Fans of both football programs and former players like to communicate via social media outlets like X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, etc., during the week leading up to their annual game against one another. This week has mostly been more civil and less intense between the fan bases than in recent years.

While Michigan heads into this game as the slight favorite, both teams have a 4-3 record. The Wolverines have defeated USC and Minnesota in conference play, by three points, each at home. Michigan lost their last two games on the road by 14 and 10 points. Unlike the previous two seasons, the Wolverines are not on a collision course with Ohio State to play for the Big Ten title this year, as Michigan is looking more to get bowl-eligible than anything else at this point of the season.

On the other hand, Michigan State had a disappointing three game stretch in which they lost two games on the road and to Oregon and Ohio State by 21 or more points. Before that, though, the Spartans won their first three games before losing on the road to Boston College. The Buckeyes and the Ducks are both ranked in the top four nationally.

If the Spartans had defeated Boston College, their only losses would have been to two teams ranked in the top five of the polls.