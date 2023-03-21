Definitely not the start that MSU head coach Tom Izzo had drawn up.

19:48 to go in the first half.

The Spartans had just won the tip and AJ Hoggard was bringing the ball up the court. Before seven seconds had elapsed and before MSU could even get its first play set up, Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell had swiped the ball from Hoggard and was racing the other way for the opening points of the game.

It was the first play of the game. A trip to the Sweet Sixteen was on the line.

For some teams, things would have spiraled. One bad scenario would have multiplied out and things would have went downhill quickly. In fact, we’ve seen it this year with this team.

But these are a different set of Spartans than the ones we saw earlier this year.

After the game, I had the opportunity to ask Hoggard what was going through his mind when he lost that ball and watched as the other team scored the first points of the game on a breakaway, thanks to his ball handling error.

“I knew what I was in for tonight,” Hoggard said after the game, sitting in front of his locker. “That was a wake-up call. It woke me up really early, probably five seconds into the game.”

The crowd hadn’t even had a chance to sit down before the stingy Marquette defense claimed it’s first steal and score. Hoggard’s teammates didn’t even realize what happened.

“My team didn’t even know I turned the ball over, they were setting up for the play,” said Hoggard. “I had to figure out a way to respond. I think I did a good job responding.”

That is an understatement.