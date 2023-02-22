After a two-week hiatus, Red Cedar Radar is back with the 11th episode of the show. This week, hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett discuss MSU's season with Paul Fanson.

Paul is known in the MSU community for creating spreadsheets to predict the probabilities of whether Michigan State will have a successful season or not. Today, he is breaking down what he does and why he does it. Additionally, he gives insight into which team is most likely to be the Spartans' first-round opponent.

As always, Red Cedar Radar is available wherever you listen to podcasts whether it is on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google, and more. A video version is published each week on YouTube.