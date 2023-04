Sydney invites some members of the Michigan State University Club Dodgeball team on the podcast this week to discuss their national championship-winning season.

They go over the basics of dodgeball, how they all ended up playing, and what it felt like to win the first ever natty for MSU Club Dodgeball.

Stick around until the end for just a short blooper. They ARE national champs now, so we should have known their phones would be ringing off the hook!

Watch: