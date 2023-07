On Friday evening, Michigan State once again landed a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver and top-100 prospect Nicholas Marsh.

After the 6-foot-3 wide receiver out of Rivers Rouge decommitted from the MSU program in March, the Spartans found themselves battling out the likes of Penn State, Pittsburgh, Oregon and Kansas.

It's a massive recruiting win for the Spartans as they now have a potential game-changer at wide receiver, and getting a prospect who once decommitted from tour program back in the class is no easy feat.

Today, we take a look at what Marsh could be bringing to Michigan State once he enrolls on campus.

