OLB Nick Abrams II visits Georgia Tech, Michigan State latest to offer

Nick Abrams II (Photo by Photo courtesy of Nick Abrams II)

Class of 2026 outside linebacker Nick Abrams II is starting to see his recruitment gain steam. The McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) athlete now has three scholarship offers from Penn State, Georgia Tech and, most recently, Michigan State. It would not be surprising to see that number continue to grow this fall. The Nittany Lions offered Abrams in late July when he was in Happy Valley for the team's "Lasch Bash" event. Georgia Tech extended an offer to Abrams earlier this month. This past weekend, Abrams was in Atlanta to watch the Yellow Jackets defeat Virginia Military Institute by a final score of 59-7. On Sunday, MSU joined the fold and offered Abrams before he even made it all the way back home from the Georgia Tech trip.

It was Michigan State co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt who extended the offer from the Spartans to Abrams. When Wilt called, Abrams was still making his way through Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). Abrams does not yet know a lot about the Michigan State's football program, which is currently in the first year of Jonathan Smith's tenure in East Lansing. However, he hopes to learn more moving forward. "It felt great," Abrams told Rivals when asked about the Michigan State offer. "I had actually just landed from a flight back to Maryland when Coach Wilt called. So I was walking through BWI airport talking to him, and when he told me about the offer, I was saying, 'yes, yes, yes' in the middle of the airport. "I don’t know a lot about Michigan State football (yet), but I am willing to learn more about their style of play and how their defense works — what packages they run at certain points into the game. I also wanna see how I would fit in their defense." While the relationship is still fairly new, Wilt had previously been in communication with Abrams. The young linebacker is looking to strengthen his bond with Wilt and the MSU staff. Wilt also has a good relationship with McDonogh head coach Hakeem Sule. "I have talked to him before he called me to let me know about the offer," Abrams said about Wilt. "I think Coach Wilt is a great coach and even better guy. He talked to me about the type of players they were looking for, not just on the field but off the field. He talked to me about the connection he has with my coach and how it was important to him to ask (Coach Sule) about me as a player and also me as a person." Abrams is interested in visiting Michigan State, but does not have a date set up yet.

As mentioned, Abrams was at Georgia Tech this past weekend. He enjoyed his time in Atlanta. "Georgia Tech had a great atmosphere," Abrams said. "From the moment I walked in, the coaches made it feel like home." Additionally, Abrams had a good time at Penn State during his visit there in July. "Penn State was great as well," he said. "All the coaches made it feel so welcoming and like home. The program is great and has so much history." Abrams has a few other trips scheduled this fall. He will be at Rutgers on Oct. 12 (versus Wisconsin), at Maryland on Oct. 19 (versus USC) and at Penn State on Nov. 9 for the "White Out" game (versus Washington). Most schools are looking at Abrams as a linebacker. Although, Michigan State's "rush end" position is a little bit different, as it is a stand-up, hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end position that lines up along the defensive line and could rush the quarterback, play the run or drop into pass coverage on any given play under Wilt and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. No matter what exact position he plays at the college level, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Abrams feels he has a skill set that will allow him to flourish. "I would describe my game as versatile," Abrams said. "I can cover running backs, tight ends and the slot receiver, while also stopping the run and making plays in the backfield and rushing the passer and getting sacks."