PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

MSU OC Brian Lindgren frustrated at missed opportunities; offense is close

Michigan State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren watches Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Michigan State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren watches Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

On paper, Ohio State dominated Michigan State 38-7 on Saturday in East Lansing while holding the Spartans to 246 total yards. However, the Spartans were moving the football, especially in the first half.

Michigan State had drives of 55 yards, 64 yards, 12 yards (on a short field following an INT) and 59 yards the first four times it had the ball. Two of those drives resulted in fumbles, one ended in a turnover on downs, and the 12-yard drive finished in the end zone for a touchdown.

“It was pretty frustrating,” offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren said this week about not cashing in on the opportunities. “I thought we did a lot of good things against one of the top defenses in the country. It was good to see. I felt like our guys came out, started fast, were making some plays, mixing it up, executing at a high level. Get down there, fourth-and-1, we get stopped on that drive and then two turnovers in the low red zone. It crushes you. I just think if we’re able to push some of those in then it’s a totally different game coming out of half.”

If Michigan State were to grab just three points from the three long drives where it didn’t score, the Spartans would have only trailed by one score heading into the locker room for halftime.

Nevertheless, putting together a full drive and not making pivotal mistakes is what it takes to win the game.

“It’s really cool to show those guys on the film how it’s there - and how close we are - but the bottom line is we (have) to execute more consistently at a high level and we (have) to take care of the football,” Lindgren said.

Michigan State had 186 total yards in the first half. The Spartans offense fell apart in the second half, totaling only 60 yards in the final two quarters.

“First half, I just thought we executed at a high level,” Lindgren said. “We had a good mix of calls, trying to keep them off balance. We were running the ball a little bit, mixed in the screen, some play action, some movements, keeping them off balance a little bit.”

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles. (Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)

In the second half the execution wasn’t there. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw an interception on the second possession of the half and the backups took over early in the fourth quarter.

Chiles arguably had his best moments as Michigan State’s quarterback in the first half against Ohio State. He was accurate with the football early and that resulted in the offense establishing a good rhythm. Chiles was a perfect 6-for-6 to open the game. He also completed nine of his first 10 passes.

After he started 9-for-10, Chiles finished the game on a 4-for-9 stretch with an interception.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL21zdS1vYy1icmlhbi1saW5kZ3Jlbi1mcnVzdHJhdGVk LWF0LW1pc3NlZC1vcHBvcnR1bml0aWVzLW9mZmVuc2UtaXMtY2xvc2UiLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy Rm1pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtc3Utb2MtYnJp YW4tbGluZGdyZW4tZnJ1c3RyYXRlZC1hdC1taXNzZWQtb3Bwb3J0dW5pdGll cy1vZmZlbnNlLWlzLWNsb3NlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK